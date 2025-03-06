“Doom and gloom” as F1 2025’s “slowest car” is pointed out

Bleak prediction offered as F1 Australian Grand Prix approaches

Gabriel Bortoleto
Gabriel Bortoleto

The slowest car for the 2025 F1 season has been pointed out.

Sauber, who endured a miserable 2024, are set to remain at the back when the new season begins with the F1 Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16.

They will have a new-look driver line-up in ex-Haas veteran Nico Hulkenberg and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.

They replaced Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou who scored a combined four points last year as they toiled away at the back, eventually losing their race seats as a result.

Audi will eventually take over the team from 2026 onwards when the new F1 regulations are in place.

But there is very little to shout about at Sauber after F1 pre-season testing hinted at their pace.

'Doom and gloom' for Sauber in F1 2025

“So far it doesn’t look too positive,” Connor McDonagh told the Crash F1 podcast.

“If you’re Bottas or Zhou, you are happy that you’re not driving the car.

“It looks like the slowest car in testing.

“It didn’t look great at handling. There was understeer, too.

“It will be another difficult year for Sauber. I think with Audi coming in 2026 they [think] ‘we can wait until next year’.

“But Sauber haven’t proven they can build a chassis that can compete with the top four or five teams.

“It will be another season at the back, and a difficult year for Hulkenberg and Bortoleto.

“To be fair to Bortoleto, despite the car being difficult to drive, he had a solid test. He was steady on track. He looked okay.

“But the car is too slow. It will be a very long season.

“It was a disappointing test overall. There were no quick lap times.

“Bortoleto’s race pace was over a second off Lando Norris’.

“There will be a lot of Q1 exits for Bortoleto, it will be another disappointing season.

“You can’t just wait for Audi to come in. It will be the same people, at the same factory, building the car. And they haven’t proven that they can build a car or develop a car.

“It’s all doom and gloom.”

This is the final year of the current rules cycle in F1, meaning the field could be closer than in the past few seasons.

That will give Sauber hope that they can improve upon the measly four points scored in 2024.

But with a pair of new drivers - Hulkenberg who was in great form last season, and the highly-touted Bortoleto - there will be some early optimism.

That could be dashed in Australia if the true performance of the Sauber falls behind their rivals again.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
30m ago
Experts have exciting shout over Lewis Hamilton at F1 Australian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
32m ago
Ignored track revived for 2025 race - but not in MotoGP
F1 Feature
2h ago
Top 10 F1 cars of all time: What is the dominant F1 car in history?
Red Bull RB19
Moto3 News
2h ago
Moto3 race winner Tatsuki Suzuki reveals intriguing first post-retirement role
Tatsuki Suzuki, 2024 Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Martin Brundle highlights key Liam Lawson strength to handle Max Verstappen challenge
Liam Lawson

More News

F1 News
2h ago
“Doom and gloom” as F1 2025’s “slowest car” is pointed out
Gabriel Bortoleto
MotoGP Feature
2h ago
Analysis: Why Ai Ogura's speed is a boost for Aprilia’s missing MotoGP champion
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
4h ago
Jack Doohan “poor drive” myth exposed, Alpine told to defend him
Jack Doohan
BSB News
5h ago
British Superbike Championship announces “dynamic” safety apparel partner
Jason O'Halloran, 2024 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood.
MotoGP News
5h ago
Casey Stoner reveals unexpected key person behind his early career
Casey Stoner, 2002 250cc French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.