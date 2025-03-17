How to watch 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix: Live stream for free

This is how to watch the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix on March 21-23 from anywhere - including ways to get a free F1 Chinese Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the F1 Chinese Grand Prix start times below.

The second round of the 2025 F1 season is in China at the Shanghai International Circuit, a week after Australia.

The McLarens dominated the first round in Australia, with Lando Norris winning and Oscar Piastri unluckily spinning away from second.

Max Verstappen and George Russell claimed a podium and will aim to fight the McLarens' speed again.

But Ferrari disappointed. Lewis Hamilton will be eager to make tweaks to his car and respond to a drab Ferrari debut when he gets to China.

Depending upon where you are in the world, you can watch some F1 races for free.

Belgium RTBF (Every race is shown live and free)

Austria Servus TV (11 races are shown live and free, including the Australian, Bahrain, Monaco, Canadian, Austrian, Belgian, Dutch, Singapore, US, São Paulo and Las Vegas GPs).

Austria ORF 

Germany - RTL (seven races are live on free TV, including Chinese, Imola, Spanish, Canadian, Belgian, Dutch and Las Vegas GPs).

UK Channel 4 (only the British Grand Prix is shown live and free, plus race highlights from every round).

Australia 10Play (Australian Grand Prix live and free, plus race highlights)

Canada CTV (Canadian Grand Prix live and free).

Italy TV8 (Both Italian Grands Prix live and free, plus other races like the Spanish, Hungarian, and Mexican GPs, pending official confirmation).

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the 2025 F1 F1 Chinese Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 CHINESE GRAND PRIX ON F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the 2025 F1 F1 Chinese Grand Prix

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the 2025 F1 F1 Chinese Grand Prix

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 CHINESE GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of 2025 F1 F1 Chinese Grand Prix in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream 2025 F1 F1 Chinese Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 CHINESE GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch 2025 F1 F1 Chinese Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 CHINESE GRAND PRIX IN AUSTRALIA

2025 F1 CHINESE GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday March 21
3.30am - Practice 1
7.30am - Sprint qualifying

Saturday March 22
3am - Sprint race
7am - Qualifying

Sunday March 23
7am - F1 Chinese Grand Prix

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

