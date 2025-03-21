Christian Horner reveals ‘the first thing’ Eddie Jordan told him about F1

Christian Horner has shared a memory from when he first met Eddie Jordan, when he was an aspiring F1 driver.

Before becoming Red Bull CEO and team principal, Horner was a racing driver who dreamed of reaching Formula 1.

As a teenager he bumped into Jordan, who has sadly died at the age of 76 after battling cancer.

“He was an effervescent character. When I was driving 25 years ago I had a sponsor, Autoglass,” Horner told Sky Sports.

“He was convinced my dad owned the company! So he was always invited to races!

“I met him as an 18-year-old hopeful young driver. The first thing he said to me was: ‘Get a good driver, it’s like a piranha club in here’.”

Eddie Jordan led Adrian Newey out of Red Bull

Jordan’s final key act within the Formula 1 paddock was to surprise everybody by revealing himself as the manager to Adrian Newey.

He was an important part of the negotiation which took Newey from Red Bull to Aston Martin.

Martin Brundle asked Horner: “Did he effectively take Adrian Newey off you, and sell him [to Aston Martin?]”

Horner replied: “He obviously had a good friendship with Adrian. He popped up right at the end as Adrian’s manager!”

His legacy in racing was to form Jordan Racing in 1979. Brundle and Johnny Herbert were among his earliest drivers.

He launched Jordan Grand Prix in 1991, in Formula 1, and gave a debut to a young Michael Schumacher.

“He was such a larger than life character,” Horner said.

“He exuded confidence and Irish charm.

“His journey was incredible, as well. He demonstrated that an independent could get to Formula 1 through F4, F3 with a young Martin Brundle.

“So many drivers, engineers, designers and mechanics that he gave a chance to.

“He will be sadly missed. It is a big loss for the sport. Our heart goes out to his wife, kids and grandkids.”