Ferrari boss refuses to “finger point” after Lewis Hamilton’s drab Chinese GP

It was a topsy-turvy weekend for Lewis Hamilton in China, as he followed up his sprint win with an underwhelming drive to sixth on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton pitstop
Lewis Hamilton pitstop
© XPB Images

Ferrari’s Formula 1 team principal says he is not going to point the blame at anyone after Lewis Hamilton struggled on a two-stop strategy in the Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton thought he'd limped to a P6 finish only to be disqualified after the race.

While Hamilton showed supreme tyre management skills on medium rubber in Saturday’s sprint to take a fine victory, the grand prix on Sunday turned out to be a completely different affair for the seven-time F1 champion.

Despite starting ahead on the grid in fifth, Hamilton was asked to swap positions with teammate Charles Leclerc, who was able to lap faster even with a broken front wing that had been damaged since the beginning of the race.

Ferrari brought Hamilton into the pits for a second time on lap 38 of 56 for a fresh set of hard tyres, costing him track position over Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.

But that strategy choice backfired when the majority of the field decided to switch to a one-stopper, and Hamilton was never able to close the gap back to Verstappen, who later overtook Leclerc to finish fourth.

Vasseur was naturally disappointed with the Briton's result at Shanghai, saying the team needs to collectively do a better job in the coming races.
 
“I don’t want to finger-point someone, or to blame something,” Vasseur said.

“We have to do a better job, also. We have to understand that we all have the same tyres. It’s always on the edge.

“We saw in the race that sometimes Max was struggling, then coming back, then struggling.

“As soon as they are not in the right window, it is much more difficult.”

Pirelli had predicted two stops to be the standard choice around the newly-resurfaced Shanghai International Circuit, especially as this year’s C2 tyre is much softer than what it brought last year on F1’s return to China after a four-year, COVID-induced hiatus.

Due to the sprint weekend format, teams hadn’t completed any running on hard tyres in practice, and as such they were not aware how it would perform on track.

As it turned out, the hard tyre was far more durable than had originally been expected, prompting most teams to change their strategies mid-race.

While Hamilton was the only frontrunner who completed the race on two stops, Vasseur defended Ferrari’s choice on a track where tyre graining caused a lot of problems in the sprint.

“Because the deg, at one point, was important,” he said. “You never know. If everybody has to pit, then it makes sense.

“It was a tough day today. Very strange because on one side of the garage we had damage on the front wing. The pace we had was encouraging, it was good.

“It was more difficult for Lewis. He had good tyre management yesterday but we struggled more with the pace today.

“It is difficult to understand.

“We can take the positive from the race of Charles, and the pace he had with the front wing [damage].”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Results
4m ago
Updated F1 World Championship points after DQSs at 2025 Chinese Grand Prix
Lando Norris
F1 Results
6m ago
2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Updated Race Results after Ferrari DSQs
Start of the Chinese Grand Prix
F1 News
7m ago
Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari setup changes made car “even worse” for Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
9m ago
George Russell: I would have passed Lando Norris if I had half a lap more
George Russell and Lando Norris
F1 News
25m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc DQ’d at F1 Chinese GP on horror day for Ferrari
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1
34m ago
Lewis Hamilton DQ'd from F1 Chinese Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
48m ago
Incorrect prediction about MotoGP rider who “would struggle” admitted
Somkiat Chantra
F1 Feature
48m ago
The F1 drivers who fell victim to Red Bull’s ruthless ways
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s radio under the microscope after exchange at F1 Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Christian Horner identifies unseen Max Verstappen trait for Red Bull turnaround
Max Verstappen and Christian Horner