Max Verstappen grilled about Red Bull exit after F1 Chinese GP struggle

Max Verstappen has shut down questions about his Red Bull F1 future despite their on-track struggles, insisting he’s “relaxed” and “very positive”.

Verstappen finished fourth at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix, 16.6s behind eventual race winner Oscar Piastri.

It looked like Verstappen was on course for a disappointing sixth-place finish as he ran behind both Ferraris.

Lewis Hamilton converted to a two-stop strategy, which moved Verstappen up a place.

Verstappen would then pull off a brilliant overtake on Charles Leclerc, who struggled with tyre wear at the end of the race.

Still, it was another disappointing weekend for Red Bull, given their lack of pace relative to McLaren and Mercedes in the grand prix, and Ferrari in the sprint.

Verstappen’s future has been a hot topic since the start of last year, with reports linking him with Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Red Bull’s decline in form will only put Verstappen’s future in the spotlight - but the Dutchman is still very happy with the team.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Verstappen was asked how long he is happy to remain at Red Bull amid their on-track struggles.

“I hear this all the time. But, for me, nothing changes,” Verstappen said. “I am actually very relaxed, I am very positive, in my mind. I am enjoying life.

“Every time I jump in the car I just try to do my best. I am not thinking about anything else. I feel good in life, in general, inside the car and outside of the car. That’s what matters the most.”

Max Verstappen rescued F1 Chinese GP result

In the second half of the race, Verstappen came alive.

After struggling considerably early on, he was able to consistently match the leaders in the latter part of the grand prix.

Verstappen felt the RB21 just had more grip from the tyres rather than improved balance.

“If it’s possible to adjust, yes. In the aspect of tyre grip, not balance. The balance was the same. But, more tyre grip,” he explained. “Maybe others just plateaued a bit.

“Then the lap times were more promising for us. It was more fun to drive, and to have a few battles. The first half of the race was tough. But we set out to do our own pace.

“In the sprint I tried to keep up with them, but then the tyres died. So we did our own pace. The tyres were still in decent shape when I had to pit, because others pitted around me.

“But it’s not how we want to race. At least, I want to try and keep up, and hang in there. There’s a lot to analyse but the second stint was more positive for us. I hope we can take learnings from that, going into Japan.”

Verstappen sits eight points behind Lando Norris in the F1 drivers' championship after two rounds.