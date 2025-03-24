Franco Colapinto emerges as shock Racing Bulls contender as Liam Lawson rumours swirl

Franco Colapinto is reportedly in the frame to join Racing Bulls if Red Bull replaces Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda.

According to a report by Motorsport.es, Colapinto has emerged as a shock contender to join Racing Bulls.

After another difficult weekend in Shanghai, rumours surrounding Lawson’s F1 future continue to swirl.

Red Bull are seriously considering replacing Lawson with Tsunoda for the Japanese Grand Prix on April 6, according to Autosport.

Lawson has failed to make it out of Q1 in the three qualifying sessions this year.

The Kiwi has looked out of his depth and has struggled to get to grips with the RB21.

While Red Bull’s challenger for this year is not a race-winning car on merit, Max Verstappen sits eight points behind Lando Norris at the top of the drivers’ championship.

Lawson has failed to score a single point in the opening two rounds.

Red Bull are set to hold an emergency meeting to discuss their tough start to the year, with Lawson’s future likely on the agenda.

After his impressive start to the season, Tsunoda will be Lawson’s replacement should Red Bull decide to make a change.

Colapinto emerges as shock contender

Lawson’s return to Red Bull’s junior team isn’t guaranteed.

Red Bull have had interest in Colapinto since the middle of last year.

Colapinto starred in his stand-in run of races for Williams after replacing Logan Sargeant mid-season.

Red Bull explored the option of signing Colapinto but decided against it due to Williams' hefty price tag and his decline in form by the end of 2024.

Colapinto is currently Alpine’s test and reserve drive and has been heavily linked with Jack Doohan’s seat.

However, Colapinto could get his latest F1 break with Racing Bulls, teaming up with Isack Hadjar.

Red Bull will have to negotiate with Alpine - and get Williams’ approval - in a bid to sign Colapinto for their second team.

The more straightforward solution is to simply swap Tsunoda and Lawson.

If Red Bull have lost complete faith in Lawson, their pursuit of Colapinto makes more sense.