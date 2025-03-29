Zak Brown points to McLaren “secret weapon”

Zak Brown has identified the “secret weapon” behind McLaren’s F1 success.

The Woking team developed the fastest car in Formula 1 midway through last year, and wrestled the constructors’ championship away from Red Bull.

Lando Norris currently sits top of the drivers’ standings, after finishing behind teammate Oscar Piastri who won last weekend’s F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

But the difference-maker is an understated yet experienced voice in the garage, insists CEO Brown.

Andrea Stella, their team principal, previously worked at Ferrari alongside Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen.

The Italian with an engineering background has been with McLaren for the past decade, starting out as their head of race operations, but now has the top job in the racing team.

“The team did a great job with strategy,” Brown told Sky Sports after McLaren won in China.

“Once again we showed that we’ve got the best driver line-up.

“But the real secret weapon is the best team principal in Formula 1.

“Put that combo together - with the great work done at the MTC - and it’s pretty close. We’ve got to keep working.”

McLaren team principal hails Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

Stella reacted to Piastri and Norris’ 1-2 finish: “The race was more tense than it might have looked.

“At a stop we lost a position to George Russell which we recovered with a great overtake by Lando.

“We were nervous, there was a lot of draining. It wasn’t clear [if rivals would go for a one-stop or two-stop strategy].

“Around 15-20 laps to the end, we developed a problem with the brake pedal. Lando did a great job with the team to manage through the problem. He adapted his driving style so it didn’t become a terminal problem.

“We were 1-2 but there are opportunities to do even better.”

Piastri’s victory, particularly at the Shanghai International Circuit, underlined his quick improvement.

2023 was his rookie season but he has matured into one of F1’s best drivers already, and has been tied down by McLaren to a lucrative new multi-year contract.

“Last year, this was one of the worst circuits for Oscar, one of the most difficult races for him,” Stella said.

“So the performance he pulled off shows how rapidly he grows and improves.

“On Lando’s side, to use his talent, he needs his car to behave in a certain way. Here, because of the tyres, it was hard to utilise. He acknowledged the situation, improved throughout the weekend, and without the problem with his brakes it could have been an even more tense finish for the Papaya team.”

Piastri’s tyre management was crucial in China, as his rivals struggled with their rubber. It is an aspect that he has significantly improved at, his boss insists.

“His tyre management, definitely. It is one of the most difficult things to get when you are a rookie - saving, but not going too slow. Now he does it well,” Stella said.

“There are also technicalities around his driving style, I have seen him evolve.

“If you are capable of pulling these aspects together when it counts, and the car is competitive, then you can pull off these results.”

The F1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka is next weekend. It is the third round of 2025 and offers McLaren a chance to build on their lead in both championships.

“Based on the facts of the first two races, we are in good shape,” Stella said.

“Here, our advantage was a tenth or two. This is not much, we need to improve the car.

“Formula 1 is in an incredible state with four teams who can win every race.”