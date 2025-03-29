Key George Russell radio skill noted amid scrutiny on Lewis Hamilton

An under-the-radar trait of George Russell’s has been credited after his bright start to the 2025 F1 season.

The Mercedes driver has achieved podium finishes at each of the first two grands prix, in Australia and China.

Russell is now firmly established as Mercedes’ senior driver, after Lewis Hamilton left for Ferrari and was replaced by Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Russell out-qualified teammate Hamilton last year but has continued his growth in the opening races of 2025, where only the McLarens and Max Verstappen have finished ahead of him.

Crucial to Russell’s skill-set is his ability to communicate efficiently via team radio, it has been noted.

Ferrari’s Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have both been scrutinised for the manner of their radio communications this season already, but there is no such problem for Russell and his Mercedes race engineer.

“He is relishing being the team leader,” Alex Jacques told the F1 Nation podcast.

“His shoulders are back, he is photo bombing the winners’ photo, he is chirping on the radio. A brilliant performance to put it on the front row.

“McLaren shouldn’t have been beaten, in that scenario, to the front row.

“It’s not a free hit but he knows [McLaren] are slightly up the road, at the moment. He is enjoying chipping away, trying to improve.

“He is very precise on the radio. Everyone else says ‘Plan A, Plan B…’

“He says: ‘It is turning into a one-stop’. Bang! There is your communication!

“In qualifying: ‘Chill out, I am your team leader, I will deliver the pace’.

“He is running on confidence right now. Who can blame him?

“He has grown into the role. He has driven the best he ever has.

“The difference - and it's a key difference - is converting a third when you should be third, to stealing a second.

“If you can keep yourself in the mix with consistent results - and Lando and Oscar keep giving each other bloody noses - there is an opportunity for someone to pick up the pieces.

“George knows it, Max Verstappen knows it.

“The ninth race - the change of the regs for the front wing - is key. George and Max are revelling in picking up the pieces, doing their best with the cars that they’ve got.”

George Russell better than ever?

Russell has three F1 grand prix victories under his belt. Last year, he won in Austria and Las Vegas.

Laura Winter said: “George said this was his first F1 weekend to date.

“Look back to Vegas last year. He was so dominant there, but dominant in a car that could only operate in a window presented in Vegas, cold conditions. That car has a limited operating window.

“It seems to me that Mercedes are now better across the board - over one lap, in cool conditions, in Bahrain. That Mercedes was good in the heat and the wet of Australia.

“Zak Brown said that Max would be at Mercedes next year. For who? Do you want George and Max as two No1s? That’s a pretty astonishing line-up.

“George had to absorb this pressure and come out with his head held high. He is doing that. He’s had two podiums.

“The car is in a good window, the team is reacting well to his instructions. He works well with Kimi, there is clearly a respectful relationship there.”

Tom Clarkson added: “He stepped up last year when the writing was on the wall, and Lewis Hamilton was off to Ferrari.

“We saw a marked shift in his outlook. That has now gone up another level.

“He leads that team on-track and off-track, it is impressive to see.”

The F1 Japanese Grand Prix is the third round of 2025, next weekend.