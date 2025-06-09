2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Results

Following Sunday’s Aragon MotoGP, teams and riders returned to MotorLand for the second Official in-season test of the 2025 world championship.

As for the grand prix weekend, Aprilia's Jorge Martin, HRC’s Luca Marini and Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura are absent due to injury.

However, Moto2 title leader Manuel Gonzalez is making his premier-class debut with a 'one-off' ride on the available RS-GPs of Ogura.

Testing is split into two sessions, from 10am to 1pm and 1:20pm-6pm, with practice in between and at the end of the day.

The next Official MotoGP test will not be until Misano, in mid-September.

2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Monday (1pm - End of Session 1) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1:45.749s 23/35 2 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.309s 40/41 3 ^3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.347s 24/26 4 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.464s 29/40 5 ^4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.524s 29/31 6 ˅3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.577s 12/21 7 ˅2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.642s 30/40 8 ^6 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.670s 29/35 9 ˅2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.731s 47/48 10 ˅2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.838s 15/18 11 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.912s 28/31 12 ^1 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.931s 21/28 13 ˅2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.084s 18/38 14 ˅2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.221s 15/33 15 ^4 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.262s 25/37 16 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.325s 27/35 17 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.514s 26/37 18 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.617s 30/41 19 ˅1 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.818s 21/30 20 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.174s 14/34 21 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.332s 17/29 22 = Manuel Gonzalez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +2.851s 23/26

2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Monday (12pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1:45.927s 17/22 2 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.398s 16/23 3 ^10 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.399s 12/13 4 ^8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.441s 26/27 5 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.464s 30/31 6 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.553s 19/21 7 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.650s 20/32 8 ˅4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.660s 15/18 9 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.673s 10/17 10 ˅7 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.827s 9/19 11 = Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.906s 18/26 12 ˅5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.043s 15/18 13 ^3 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.114s 14/15 14 ^1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.183s 15/21 15 ˅5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.212s 11/23 16 ˅2 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.336s 26/27 17 ^1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.439s 30/31 18 ˅1 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.922s 17/18 19 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.926s 13/20 20 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +1.996s 14/23 21 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.154s 17/19 22 = Manuel Gonzalez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +2.673s 23/26

2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Monday (11am) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1:46.549s 12/13 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.099s 10/11 3 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.205s 9/10 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.236s 10/11 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.251s 14/15 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.394s 4/5 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.421s 15/16 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.447s 12/16 9 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.530s 4/6 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.590s 11/12 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.863s 12/14 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.865s 10/13 13 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.931s 5/5 14 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.051s 13/16 15 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.126s 9/10 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.128s 5/8 17 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.518s 11/12 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.639s 14/15 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.657s 9/10 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +1.922s 10/11 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.229s 8/9 22 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +2.634s 16/17

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 45.704s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 46.705s (2025)