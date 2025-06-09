2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Results

Lap times during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Aragon, Spain.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP

Following Sunday’s Aragon MotoGP, teams and riders returned to MotorLand for the second Official in-season test of the 2025 world championship.

As for the grand prix weekend, Aprilia's Jorge Martin, HRC’s Luca Marini and Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura are absent due to injury.

However, Moto2 title leader Manuel Gonzalez is making his premier-class debut with a 'one-off' ride on the available RS-GPs of Ogura.

Testing is split into two sessions, from 10am to 1pm and 1:20pm-6pm, with practice in between and at the end of the day.

The next Official MotoGP test will not be until Misano, in mid-September.

2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Monday (1pm - End of Session 1)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1:45.749s23/35
2=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.309s40/41
3^3Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.347s24/26
4=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.464s29/40
5^4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.524s29/31
6˅3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.577s12/21
7˅2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.642s30/40
8^6Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.670s29/35
9˅2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.731s47/48
10˅2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.838s15/18
11˅1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.912s28/31
12^1Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.931s21/28
13˅2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.084s18/38
14˅2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.221s15/33
15^4Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.262s25/37
16˅1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.325s27/35
17˅1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.514s26/37
18˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.617s30/41
19˅1Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.818s21/30
20=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.174s14/34
21=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.332s17/29
22=Manuel GonzalezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+2.851s23/26
2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Monday (12pm)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1:45.927s17/22
2=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.398s16/23
3^10Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.399s12/13
4^8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.441s26/27
5=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.464s30/31
6=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.553s19/21
7^1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.650s20/32
8˅4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.660s15/18
9=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.673s10/17
10˅7Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.827s9/19
11=Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.906s18/26
12˅5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.043s15/18
13^3Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.114s14/15
14^1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.183s15/21
15˅5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.212s11/23
16˅2Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.336s26/27
17^1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.439s30/31
18˅1Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.922s17/18
19=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.926s13/20
20=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+1.996s14/23
21=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.154s17/19
22=Manuel GonzalezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+2.673s23/26
2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Monday (11am)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1:46.549s12/13
2Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.099s10/11
3Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.205s9/10
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.236s10/11
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.251s14/15
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.394s4/5
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.421s15/16
8Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.447s12/16
9Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.530s4/6
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.590s11/12
11Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.863s12/14
12Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.865s10/13
13Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.931s5/5
14Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.051s13/16
15Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.126s9/10
16Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.128s5/8
17Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.518s11/12
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.639s14/15
19Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.657s9/10
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+1.922s10/11
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.229s8/9
22Manuel GonzalezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+2.634s16/17

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 45.704s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 46.705s (2025)

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

