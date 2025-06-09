2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Results
Lap times during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Aragon, Spain.
Following Sunday’s Aragon MotoGP, teams and riders returned to MotorLand for the second Official in-season test of the 2025 world championship.
As for the grand prix weekend, Aprilia's Jorge Martin, HRC’s Luca Marini and Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura are absent due to injury.
However, Moto2 title leader Manuel Gonzalez is making his premier-class debut with a 'one-off' ride on the available RS-GPs of Ogura.
Testing is split into two sessions, from 10am to 1pm and 1:20pm-6pm, with practice in between and at the end of the day.
The next Official MotoGP test will not be until Misano, in mid-September.
|2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Monday (1pm - End of Session 1)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1:45.749s
|23/35
|2
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.309s
|40/41
|3
|^3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.347s
|24/26
|4
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.464s
|29/40
|5
|^4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.524s
|29/31
|6
|˅3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.577s
|12/21
|7
|˅2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.642s
|30/40
|8
|^6
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.670s
|29/35
|9
|˅2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.731s
|47/48
|10
|˅2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.838s
|15/18
|11
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.912s
|28/31
|12
|^1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.931s
|21/28
|13
|˅2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.084s
|18/38
|14
|˅2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.221s
|15/33
|15
|^4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.262s
|25/37
|16
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.325s
|27/35
|17
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.514s
|26/37
|18
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.617s
|30/41
|19
|˅1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+1.818s
|21/30
|20
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.174s
|14/34
|21
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.332s
|17/29
|22
|=
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+2.851s
|23/26
|2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Monday (12pm)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1:45.927s
|17/22
|2
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.398s
|16/23
|3
|^10
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.399s
|12/13
|4
|^8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.441s
|26/27
|5
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.464s
|30/31
|6
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.553s
|19/21
|7
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.650s
|20/32
|8
|˅4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.660s
|15/18
|9
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.673s
|10/17
|10
|˅7
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.827s
|9/19
|11
|=
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.906s
|18/26
|12
|˅5
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.043s
|15/18
|13
|^3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.114s
|14/15
|14
|^1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.183s
|15/21
|15
|˅5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.212s
|11/23
|16
|˅2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.336s
|26/27
|17
|^1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.439s
|30/31
|18
|˅1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+1.922s
|17/18
|19
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.926s
|13/20
|20
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+1.996s
|14/23
|21
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.154s
|17/19
|22
|=
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+2.673s
|23/26
|2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Monday (11am)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1:46.549s
|12/13
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.099s
|10/11
|3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.205s
|9/10
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.236s
|10/11
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.251s
|14/15
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.394s
|4/5
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.421s
|15/16
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.447s
|12/16
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.530s
|4/6
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.590s
|11/12
|11
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.863s
|12/14
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.865s
|10/13
|13
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.931s
|5/5
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.051s
|13/16
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.126s
|9/10
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.128s
|5/8
|17
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+1.518s
|11/12
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.639s
|14/15
|19
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.657s
|9/10
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+1.922s
|10/11
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.229s
|8/9
|22
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+2.634s
|16/17
Official Aragon MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 45.704s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 46.705s (2025)