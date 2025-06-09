F1 driver steward weighs in on contentious Max Verstappen penalty

F1 driver steward Derek Warwick has given his verdict on Max Verstappen’s controversial penalty at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen received a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Mercedes’ George Russell as they battled for position in the closing stages of the race at Barcelona following a late Safety Car.

The Dutchman appeared to drive deliberately into Russell’s car as the pair made contact at Turn 5 and initially refused to speak about the incident. Verstappen later accepted the blame for the contentious clash.

Verstappen also picked up three penalty points on his licence, moving him to within one point of triggering a ban, meaning he must now get through the upcoming Canadian and Austrian grands prix with a clean record to avoid being sidelined for a race.

“I can see why Max Verstappen got angry, because I think he thought he was hard done by with Charles [Leclerc] on the straight and I think he thought he was hard done by George [Russell],” Warwick told Plejmo.

“The team obviously then asked him to give the place back and he didn't think that was right and that led to the collision.

“I think everybody's got to realise that when you're a racing driver and you're used to winning like Max is, it's very difficult when things start going against you in a race that, on paper, with a three stop, looks like you might win, and we all know he's a winner.

“Should he have done what he did, in turn 5 with George Russell? Absolutely not. Did he get a penalty for it? Yes.

“He got 10 seconds and 3 points, which only brings him 1 point away from a race ban.

“So people are arguing that Vettel, got a 10 second drive through in Baku with Lewis Hamilton. But he intentionally drove into Lewis, whereas if you actually look at the video, it looks to me that although he dived in, he then did turn away from George, but the momentum carried him into George.

“I'm not condoning it, I'm not saying it's right, it's absolutely wrong, and the FIA quite rightly gave him a penalty.”

Should Verstappen’s penalty have been harsher?

Some observers felt Verstappen was deserving of a bigger penalty, with Nico Rosberg adamant the Red Bull F1 driver should have been disqualified from the race.

But Warwick, who will be on duty at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, believes the stewards got Verstappen’s punishment “spot on”.

“I think they got it about right actually,” Warwick added.

“I think a lot of people would say he should have got a ban as an example to young karters and they are probably right, but I feel the penalty was spot on.

“You've got to look at each individual incident, on their own merit. I thought it was very questionable. It's not what I like to see.”