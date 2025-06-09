Maverick Vinales explains new KTM aero, mass damper, at Aragon MotoGP test

Maverick Vinales explores new KTM aero, 'salad box' on way to the top of the Aragon MotoGP test timesheets.

Maverick Vinales, 2025 Aragon MotoGP test
Maverick Vinales dipped under the official Aragon lap record to deny Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez of the top spot at Monday’s MotoGP test.

After crashing in Sunday’s grand prix, the Tech3 KTM rider rebounded in style as he tested new aerodynamics, as well as ‘updated engine configuration’ and the latest mass damper on his RC16.

Aero appeared to be the factory’s priority with multiple aero options available for the five riders on track, including test rider Pol Espargaro.

“Positive day and we worked very hard to improve the bike in terms of turning,” Vinales said.

“It was important today to keep at the same level and to keep riding and improving. I’m really happy with all the teamwork.”

Maverick Vinales tested new KTM fairing and salad box

Maverick Vinales
Pressed on how the new fairing behaved, Vinales explained: “We struggle to turn off-brakes. And [the new aero] turns much better. Then you also have some negative points.

“It's just a little bit less performing on brakes and turning when on-gas, but you gain so much by turning in the corner. Probably for the upcoming tracks, it's good that the bike turns, so we will see if we homologate or not the package in Mugello.”

Vinales also spent time with the latest version of KTM’s ‘salad box’ housing a Ducati mass damper, used to help counter chatter or vibration.

“It's very important to make it work, because if it works, it's a good improvement because take out a lot of vibrations. So basically, you can be faster,” he explained.

“So we need to make it work. Because sometimes the problem is that when it's very hot, the configuration is not always the same during the run. So then the chatter increases a lot.

“But when it works properly, it's a good implement for the bike, so we need to make kilometres.”

Pedro Acosta was the next best KTM in fifth on the combined timesheets, with Brad Binder 13th, Vinales’ team-mate Enea Bastianini 16th and Espargaro 19th.

"We were working mainly on the aero side and also some chassis components," said KTM Technical Director Sebastian Risse. 

"We really tried to get a broad picture of many items through all four MotoGP riders and we achieved it. We found some positives. 

"Now we need to analyse the data and see how we can put it together in the fastest possible time frame.”

The Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, where KTM holds the all-time MotoGP top speed record, takes place on June 20-22.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Maverick Vinales explains new KTM aero, mass damper, at Aragon MotoGP test
