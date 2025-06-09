Marc Marquez gives verdict on new Ducati MotoGP aero at Aragon test

Marquez runs through his test day

Marc Marquez says Ducati wanted him to focus his Aragon MotoGP test day on a new aerodynamic package as it can’t wait until the next test to homologate it.

Ducati abandoned its original 2025 aero package after pre-season testing to revert to the 2024-spec to be better prepared for the opening races and develop the new concept further.

At the post-Aragon Grand Prix test on Monday, Marc Marquez spent his day evaluating the new aero and was third-fastest on it with a 1m45.749s.

Championship leader Marquez didn’t go into details on the new aero, but reacted positively to it.

“Basically we concentrated most of the day on that new aero package, because the next test will be Misano and it’s too late to homologate a new aero package,” he said.

“Was some positives. We did the lap time with that aero package, but with the standard one it was very close.

“Now we need to understand because it was different combinations. Now we need to understand which one is the best one.”

Marc Marquez weighs in on Pecco Bagnaia braking breakthrough

On Sunday at the Aragon GP, Marquez’s team-mate Pecco Bagnaia said he made a step forward with his front end confidence after switching to a different sized brake disc.

Ducati said it was an idea it had never had before, with Bagnaia explaining that he was able to decelerate better with less brake pressure.

Bagnaia and Fabio Di Giannantonio spent the Aragon test day running the bigger brake, but Marquez says - for him - there’s no real difference.

“For me, there’s no difference between both discs,” he said.

“It’s just about temperature. It’s true that with the 355mm, the last part when I like to play a lot with the brakes you have less feedback, but you have more power in a straight line [braking].

“But you can use two, three brake points in a circuit.

“For example here it’s Turn 1 and Turn 16. The other brakes you’re not braking fully. If it’s something, the 355mm is a little bit heavier.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

