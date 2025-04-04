Fernando Alonso offers baffled explanation for Japanese GP practice crash

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso says he doesn’t understand why he crashed out of second practice from Formula 1’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Around halfway through the hour-long FP2 at Suzuka, Alonso went straight on at the first Degner curve before spinning 180 degrees over the run-off.

The incident triggered the second red flag of the session, with his Aston Martin getting beached into the gravel after the spin.

Replays suggested that the two-time F1 champion had run slightly wide over the tarmac and touched the grass with his left-rear wheel, although Aston is yet to issue a full explanation for the crash.

Alonso himself doesn’t know what caused him to lose control of his car at the high-speed right-hander, although he suggested that wind might have played a role in him running wide.

“I don’t know [what happened], I need to review it,” the 43-year-old said. “[I] lost the car in a very weird way. [It was] very windy and very gusty out there and the car is a little bit critical.

“I don’t know if I put a tyre on the grass or something, I need to review it. I will try to avoid it tomorrow.”

The Suzuka circuit has been resurfaced ahead of the 2025 F1 race, with fresh asphalt being laid from the final chicane to the end of the opening sector.

Alonso was happy with the changes, having felt that the circuit authorities had done a fine job at smoothening all the bumps.



“Yeah, it’s better. It’s grippier and very smooth,” he said. “[There are] no bumps at all through the first sector, which is the most interesting part of the circuit with super high-speed corners.

“[It was a] really fun circuit to drive [on and a] really enjoyable lap when you are behind the wheel. Looking forward to tomorrow.”

Alonso finished a strong seventh in opening practice, seven-tenths off pacesetter Lando Norris, while his teammate Lance Stroll ended up 16th on the leaderboard.

Neither driver could manage a fast lap in the afternoon due to constant stoppages.

However, Alonso was nevertheless upbeat about Aston Martin’s prospects for the weekend, saying: “We are slightly more competitive than in China so hopefully Q3 is possible tomorrow”