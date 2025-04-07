Departing Alpine F1 driver snapped up by Haas

Ryo Hirakawa has joined Haas as a reserve driver for the rest of the 2025 Formula 1 season after spending the last three months in the same role at Alpine.

As part of his new role, Hirakawa will participate in four practice sessions in the VF-25 this year, starting with this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. He will make further FP1 appearances in Spain, Mexico and Abu Dhabi, with Haas relying entirely on him to complete its mandatory rookie running.

In Bahrain and Mexico, Hirakawa will take the place of rookie Oliver Bearman, while Esteban Ocon will vacate his seat for him in the opening practice for Barcelona and Abu Dhabi weekends.

Hirakawa first linked up with Haas during last year’s post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

The American F1 team also has a technical partnership with the world’s biggest car maker Toyota, the same manufacturer which has honed Hirakawa from his early days in junior racing.

The 31-year-old currently drives the factory Toyota GR010 Hybrid in the top Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship.

“I’m excited to join MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, I really appreciate this opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to a new journey withthe team,” he said.

“I’m driving my first FP1 session in Bahrain, so for me to have driven at two race weekends in a row is exciting, and I can’t wait to get to Bahrain.

“I would like to thank Komatsu-san, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, Morizo-san (Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation) and Toyota GAZOO Racing for this opportunity, it’s a new challenge for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

Hirakawa joined Alpine as a reserve and test driver in January and made his first practice appearance with the team in front of his home crowd at Suzuka last weekend.

However, just a day after the Japanese Grand Prix, it was revealed that Hirakawa would split with the Renault brand to join forces with Haas.

Alpine still has Paul Aron, Franco Colapinto and Kush Maini as part of its reserve driver roster. Both Colapinto and Maini were promoted to the role after Hirakawa joined the programme in mid-January.

Haas is the third F1 team Hirakawa has had an official role with, having also been a part of McLaren’s young driver programme between late 2023 and the end of the 2024 season.

McLaren handed him his first-weekend appearance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year.

“It’s great to welcome Ryō to MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and have his experience bolster our knowledge and understanding of the VF-25,” shared Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

“His feedback was very detailed at the post-season test last year, so being able to provide Ryō valuable track time across four different circuits this year will help the entire team.

As part of our collaboration with Toyota GAZOO Racing, it’s great to welcome new talent into the team – it’s a real pleasure to work with a racer of his driving acumen.”