George Russell calls latest FIA exit “not really a big surprise” as crisis deepens

George Russell has labelled the departure of the FIA’s deputy president for sport, Robert Reid, as “not really a big surprise” as tensions grow within F1’s governing body.

Reid announced his departure on Thursday in a statement after reportedly falling out with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

As part of a longer statement, Reid wrote: “Motorsport deserves leadership that is accountable, transparent, and member-driven. I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that does not reflect those values.

“This is not the end of my service to motorsport. I will continue to advocate for reform, transparency, and governance that respects the FIA’s members and the integrity of our sport.”

Once again, it puts Ben Sulayem’s leadership in the spotlight.

Giving his view on the situation, Russell, who is head of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said in Bahrain: “Unfortunately, every time we hear some news from that side of the sport, it’s not really a big surprise, so it’s clearly a real shame to see - someone who is very well respected within the sport and has been there for so long,” Russell said.

“As we keep saying, what’s next? Yeah it’s a shame to see, and hopefully we get more stability sooner rather than later.”

FIA going in “unstable direction”

Recently, the FIA has seen its sporting director - Steve Nielsen, single-seater technical chief, Tim Goss, the head of its commission for women, Deborah Mayer, and its CEO, Natalie Robyn, all depart.

Russell conceded that the FIA is now “going in an unstable direction” and that the drivers’ views have “little impact”.

“Ultimately, it’s getting to a point now where these things are happening so often, as drivers, we all tried to get involved in the past, didn’t make much headroom and things seem to be continuously going in an unstable direction,” Russell added.

“I’ve got to be honest, we’re getting to a point now where our actions are having little impact with those guys and we’ve got to trust in the teams and the Formula 1 to work with the FIA to come to a common ground and if we can help, we want to be there, but often it just seems as if things are going in own direction.”