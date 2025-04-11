Carlos Sainz learns his fate from FIA after swearing in a press conference

The FIA have made their judgement on Carlos Sainz after he swore in a press conference on Thursday.

The Williams F1 driver has escaped a punishment, which could have been a €40,000 ($45,370) fine, Reuters report.

The FIA opted not to refer Sainz to the stewards at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix for his language.

“Carlos was very apologetic and admitted that the language he used was not right,” an FIA spokesperson was quoted by the Daily Mail.

“He said he would make amends. He has not been referred to the stewards.”

Carlos Sainz escapes another FIA fine

The reason for Sainz’s bad language in a press conference before the Bahrain Grand Prix was to complain about a fine he received a week ago for another misdemeanor.

Sainz was hit in the pocket for €20,000 (half of which was suspended) at the Japanese Grand Prix for being late to the national anthem.

He insisted he was late due to a “stomach issue”, which the FIA took into account to lower his fine from €60,000.

But Sainz raged in Bahrain several days later: “To be five seconds late and have to pay €10,000 is for me out of the question.”

He added, crucially: “S*** happens.”

That word contravenes the FIA’s clampdown on language used by drivers in official press conferences.

Max Verstappen was notably punished with a community service after swearing last year.

However, Sainz found support from George Russell, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association director.

Russell called it an “expensive poo” for Sainz.

Russell also made it clear that the severity of the punishment did not fit Sainz’s crime.

Several days later, Sainz has at least avoided another expensive hit.