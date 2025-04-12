Lewis Hamilton reacts to Bahrain qualifying shocker: “It happens every Saturday”

Lewis Hamilton reflects on a poor qualifying display at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he’s “just not doing the job” after a disappointing showing in qualifying for the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Hamilton will start Sunday’s Bahrain GP from ninth on the grid.

The seven-time world champion struggled for pace at the Bahrain International Circuit, with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc qualifying third on the grid.

The gap between the pair was over six-tenths, highlighting Hamilton’s struggles in Bahrain.

Hamilton was apologetic over team radio after the session.

He said: “Sorry guys.. I ... I’m sorry man, really sorry.”

When asked about his radio message, Hamilton told Sky Sports: “It was just about my performance.”

He then added: “No reasons. Just not doing the job.”

Hamilton continued to deliver short answers during the interview.

The 40-year-old alluded to his qualifying struggles with Mercedes, with Hamilton often perplexed by his lack of pace over one lap against George Russell in 2024.

“It happens every Saturday, yes,” Hamilton concluded.

Hamilton’s qualifying struggles continue

Hamilton continues to be mystified by his lack of one-lap pace.

Since the end of 2023, Hamilton has struggled with his qualifying performances.

During 2024, Hamilton lost the qualifying head-to-head 19-5 to Russell.

After another disappointing display in Brazil at the back end of last year, Hamilton was at his lowest, admitting he simply wasn't quick enough anymore.

Many theories have been put forward to explain Hamilton’s lack of speed at Mercedes last year.

Some suggested that Russell was being favoured, given Hamilton’s move to Ferrari had already been announced.

It was also claimed that Hamilton had lost motivation amid Mercedes’ poor run of form and that he had one eye on Ferrari.

Hamilton’s one-lap struggles have continued in 2025, only beating Leclerc in China.

To Hamilton’s credit, he starred in sprint qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit to take pole.

He then converted that into a maiden sprint race win. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

