Liam Lawson “completely screwed” by DRS issue in Bahrain F1 qualifying

The Racing Bulls driver was eliminated in Q1 on Saturday.

Liam Lawson, Red Bull
Liam Lawson, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Liam Lawson says his chances of progressing into the second part of Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying were “completely screwed” by a DRS issue.

Lawson had set a strong banker lap in Q1 but was unable to go any faster after the DRS on his VCARB 02 closed halfway down the back straight, severely compromising his straightline performance.

The problem left him a distant 17th on the grid, while his teammate Isack Hadjar showed the potential of Racing Bulls in Bahrain by qualifying 12th.

Having set the 12th-quickest time himself in similar conditions in FP2, Lawson was frustrated to be knocked out of Q1 for the third time in four race weekends this season.

"I don't know why it closed, obviously if it was something I did,” he said.

“I'll learn from it, definitely because that's completely screwed us today. But as to why it did, I don't know. It's such a shame."

Speaking to Formula1.com, he added: “Q1 was alright uptil that point. I don't know what really happened.

“I know I had wheelspin out of the corner and opened the DRS, and it closed again basically. Pretty frustrating obviously. Just sucks.”

The DRS is designed to shut automatically whenever a driver lifts off the throttle or hits the brake pedal. It can also be manually closed with a button on the steering wheel.

Racing Bull’s technical director Tim Goss explained why Lawson’s DRS didn’t remain active until the end of the straight.

"In the tricky conditions Liam picked up a little wheelspin on exit from Turn 10, resulting in a small throttle lift to keep the car under control causing DRS to automatically close, which caused him to lose vital speed on the straight,” he said.

Despite his poor starting position, Lawson is optimistic about his chances on Sunday, having felt his car has been competitive in practice in the build-up to qualifying.

“It's been quite quick,” he said. “It’s been quick this weekend in most of the practice sessions, I would say.

“For us it was just putting it together in quali and tuning it.

“I think we had the car in a pretty good window and the speed was there, it’s just a shame for the issue. 

“For tomorrow, it's obviously positive, with the speed we have we should move forward, it's just how far we could move forward.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
47m ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
NASCAR News
1h ago
Two cars wrecked in violent NASCAR Xfinity crash at Bristol
NASCAR Xfinity start
WSBK News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “really happy” with maiden WorldSBK wet weather win
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz: Alpine will be on the front row with a Mercedes or Ferrari engine
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Pierre Gasly was shocked to end up “very close to pole” in Bahrain F1 GP
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
WSBK Results
3h ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
Charles Leclerc reveals secret to front-row start in Bahrain GP
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
F1 News
4h ago
Michael Schumacher signs Jackie Stewart’s helmet for charity
Michael Schumacher
F1 News
4h ago
Luca di Montezemolo "angry" - Ferrari "without a soul; lacks a leader"
Luca di Montezemolo