Max Verstappen “just taking part” in F1 2025, not competing for title

Max Verstappen says Red Bull is so far off pacesetter McLaren in Formula 1 that he feels like he is “just taking part” in the 2025 season and not actively competing for the championship.

The RB21’s shortcomings were laid bare in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix, as Verstappen languished in seventh place - more than half a second off the pace of polesitter Oscar Piastri.

Even championship leader Lando Norris, who struggled to put together a clean lap in Q3, and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly ended up outqualifying the four-time champion.

A week on from his stunning victory in the Japanese GP that thrusted him just one point behind Norris in the standings, Verstappen cut a dejected tone while speaking to Dutch media in Bahrain.

"McLaren are not my rivals right now. I am just taking part in this world championship," Verstappen said, as quoted by nl.motorsport.com.

When pressed further if he meant he doesn’t see himself competing for the title, he replied: "No, I don't."

Verstappen said he was already aware about Red Bull’s deficit to McLaren during pre-season testing in Bahrain in February.

“If you look at the gap to McLaren, I am not surprised, no,” he said. “I already said that to the team during winter testing. I said 'the gap is half a second' and that is what it has now proven to be. So in that respect I was right."

At Suzuka, Verstappen was able to retain his lead and score a lights-to-flag victory, the 64th of his career.

However, starting seventh on a high-degradation Bahrain International Circuit, the Dutchman isn’t even sure if he can finish on the podium this time.

"Lando [Norris] normally just drives to the front, with the speed they have. Of course, there's an Alpine that could drop back, but other than that it will be tough to move up because our pace is all similar. I will do my best, but I don't know if it'll be enough for a podium or sixth."