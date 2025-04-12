Williams frustrated with FIA over delayed lap time deletion farce

Williams are unhappy with the FIA after a delayed lap time deletion cost Alex Albon a place in Q2 during F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying.

Albon was pipped to the final spot in Q2 by Nico Hulkenberg, who went on to qualify 13th. However, in a bizarre turn of events, the Sauber driver had his lap times deleted for a track limits violation which occurred at Turn 11 during his final flying lap of Q1.

This revealed that Hulkenberg should have not in fact participated in Q2 in the first place, and that Albon was wrongly eliminated in the first part of qualifying.

Williams team principal James Vowles was left frustrated and wanted answers from the FIA.

“I'm not feeling good about this, it’s frustrating,” Vowles told Sky Sports F1.

“Obviously the track limits are analysed live, but the result for Hulkenberg came way after we would have had an opportunity to go to Q2, and today Alex had the pace to make it all the way to Q3.

"I think in Q1 it wasn't the best out lap and we were blocked quite significantly.

"What we need to understand, and I'm waiting for a report from the FIA, is why was this analysed so much later than that, because it's not one position gained, it could be many positions.

"As I said, on us is the fact that he's out in Q1. We got blocked in the pit lane, simple as that. But what I'd like to understand now is, is why this happened, and obviously, it's not going to rectify the position. The position will still be where it is on the grid."

Asked if this is something the FIA has automated, Vowles replied: "That's a good question. One more one for the FIA. I believe they have some level of automation. I believe they do have a race control. I'm not sure.

"Let's have a look at the document when it comes out. Why this was so late and why wasn't it picked up live. There were plenty to have picked up live.”

Albon will start Sunday's grand prix from 15th, one place ahead of Hulkenberg.

What did the stewards say?

The stewards explained that Hulkenberg’s track limits infringement was only brought to their attention after Q2 had started.

“During Q1, Car 27 clearly exceeded track limits in turn 11,” they stated.

“However this was not reported to the Stewards until Q2 had commenced. Car 27’s time recorded on the lap that track limits were exceeded, was sufficient to place it in Q2. Hence at the time the Stewards were informed that Car 27 had breached the Race Directors Event Notes and that its lap should have been deleted, it was already on track in Q2.

“As this is an unusual situation, the Stewards have decided to settle the matter by exercising their authority under Article 11.9.2.a of the FIA International Sporting Code.”

FIA admit error

"There are a number of track limit hot spots which are monitored continuously live. Track limit hot spots are given precedence," an FIA spokesperson said.

"Based on previous sessions, Turn 11 was not deemed to be an area of focus for track limits. In hindsight, it should have been higher on our priority list as a corner.

"Checks in areas of the circuit such as Turn 11 take a bit longer than those of a high priority.

"Unfortunately, in this case due to the timing of the check it was not possible to act before the start of Q2. As soon as we became aware of the incident, we acted on it.

"We are building towards increased resources and improved systems and processes. On this occasion, we got it wrong."