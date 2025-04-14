Helmut Marko fears Max Verstappen exit after Red Bull’s Bahrain GP struggles

Is Max Verstappen's Red Bull future even more uncertain after a poor Bahrain Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko
Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko has expressed fears over Max Verstappen wanting to leave Red Bull amid their torrid F1 Bahrain Grand Prix performance.

Verstappen finished sixth in Sunday’s race in Bahrain, 34.3s behind race winner Oscar Piastri.

Without the Safety Car, the result could have been much worse for Verstappen and Red Bull.

Two slow pit stops and a switch to the unfavoured hard tyre meant that Verstappen struggled to challenge Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Haas’ Esteban Ocon, who were running ahead of him during the middle part of the race.

Despite Red Bull’s lack of performance relative to McLaren in the early part of the year, Verstappen remains in title contention.

Verstappen is just eight points behind Lando Norris after four rounds in 2025.

In an interview with Sky Germany after the race, Marko was asked how worried he was that Verstappen could decide to leave the team if there were no signs of improvement.

“Those are very big,” Marko replied. “Improvements have to be made in the near future so that he has a car he can win with.

“It shouldn’t be a fluke, like in the rain in Brazil or in Japan. There the track came to him and he set a magic lap. There has to be a stable base.”

While Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, his future has continued to be a hot topic since the start of last year.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff spoke publicly about being interested in signing Verstappen as their replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

However, with Verstappen unwilling to make the move, Kimi Antonelli was handed the drive.

For 2026, Mercedes have still yet to decide their driver line-up.

Given Russell’s starring performances, his future is likely guaranteed, while Antonelli is seen as Mercedes’ very own Verstappen-like talent.

Marko demands progress

With McLaren enjoying a strong start to the season, Verstappen’s position in the championship standings will only likely worsen as the year progresses.

Marko has ruled out any serious challenge for the title based on Red Bull’s current level of performance.

“It is clear: we need to make progress,” Marko added. “Not progress in points, but on the stopwatch.

“And with a performance like we are putting in now, unfortunately, nothing will come of the world championship.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1m ago
Alex Marquez “didn't understand what happened with Marc”, “my mistake” with Diggia
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, di Giannantonio, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1m ago
Jack Doohan gets F1 lifeline as ‘grace period’ emerges
Jack Doohan
F1 News
1h ago
Helmut Marko fears Max Verstappen exit after Red Bull’s Bahrain GP struggles
Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko
F1 News
1h ago
Jacques Villeneuve takes aim at Lando Norris for “cracking under pressure” in Bahrain
Lando Norris
BSB News
1h ago
FHO Racing pull out of 2025 British Superbikes
BSB

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Kenan Sofuoglu: Toprak Razgatlioglu “expects” MotoGP switch
Kenan Sofuoglu, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Catalan WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia’s vow: “Don’t make any more mistakes wanting more”
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
2h ago
Awful Aprilia fortunes highlighted by Qatar MotoGP Rider Ratings
Jorge Martin, Raul Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
2h ago
Why masterful Marc Marquez Qatar MotoGP win is a hammer blow to his rivals
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
The key Ferrari learning breakthrough Lewis Hamilton has made
Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a better weekend in Bahrain