Ex-Ferrari boss “sad” for Fernando Alonso “with an uncompetitive car”

Fernando Alonso’s former boss at Ferrari is “sad” to see the legendary driver toiling in a struggling car.

Alonso’s start to the F1 2025 season with Aston Martin has been disappointing.

After three rounds, heading into this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he hasn’t yet scored a point.

It is a far cry from the Fernando Alonso who drove for Ferrari under the stewardship of Luca Cordero di Montezemolo.

Montezemelo was Ferrari president during Alonso’s time in the famous red car from 2011-14.

Alonso was never able to add to his two F1 drivers’ championships that he won with Renault, twice ending a season as runner-up.

But that is a far cry from his uncompetitive start to this season.

"Fernando... the car... I'm sad for a driver like Fernando,” Montezemelo told DAZN.

“At the end of his career with such an uncompetitive car, it's really sad.

“This year is going to be difficult, more than difficult, but I hope that next year, which may be Fernando's last in Formula 1, will be better for a friend, a great champion with whom I have shared great moments."

Fernando Alonso plots F1 future

Alonso is already the oldest driver on the F1 grid at 43.

He is contracted to Aston Martin until the end of 2026, but the beginning of next year should herald the start of a new dawn for the team.

Adrian Newey started work in March of this year, as their new Managing Technical Partner, a huge coup to attract from Red Bull.

The best car designer in F1 history’s attention is not on the 2025 car that Alonso hasn’t yet scored a point with.

Newey’s time is already being entirely spent on developing the ‘26 Aston Martin, the first of the new regulations.

The fresh rule-set next year is an opportunity for every team to come bursting out of the traps and forge a dominant period.

Heavy rumours within the F1 paddock suggest Aston Martin are in pole position to sign Max Verstappen, if the drivers’ champion opts to quit Red Bull.

However, Alonso shot down those rumours and dismissed the likelihood of Verstappen arriving.