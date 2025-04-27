Finally optimism with Red Bull “on the cusp” prediction for F1 Miami GP

David Coulthard points out a reason for Red Bull hope

Red Bull
Red Bull

Red Bull have been buoyed ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix by a prediction that they are closer to McLaren than it seems.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri has won consecutive grands prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to climb to the summit of the drivers’ standings, overhauling teammate Lando Norris.

However, Max Verstappen caught the eye last time out in Saudi Arabia even if he went home angrily.

Verstappen brilliantly earned pole position to deliver a reminder to his McLaren rivals what he can produce over one lap.

A time penalty, for a scuffle with Piastri, thwarted Verstappen in the grand prix but he proved able to, at least, contend with F1’s other top drivers.

David Coulthard says Red Bull are 'on the cusp'

David Coulthard now insists that Red Bull are not so far from McLaren, whose full potential is often obvious from the first laps of a grand prix weekend.

“I think everyone is surprised just how close Red Bull was to McLaren’s pace,” Coulthard told Channel 4.

“When you looked at Friday’s free practice, everybody was going ‘my goodness, McLaren are even faster tan we thought…’

“Whatever they are doing early on a grand prix to work out how to maximise the car’s potential, they are showing their pace.

“It isn’t then being realised when they get to the grand prix.

“Red Bull are on the cusp of an upgrade bringing them back into play.”

Coulthard’s colleague Billy Monger added: “Every time we think it’s swinging one way - Piastri, for example, comes out swinging in the past few races and grabs the championship contention back into his favour.”

Although Piastri had a brilliant Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to remember, going home as the championship leader for the first time ever, his teammate Norris flailed.

Norris crashed in qualifying and could only salvage P4 from the race.

Therefore Verstappen finishing as runner-up to Piastri - and Red Bull insisting he would have won without the time penalty - is notable as the title battle intensifies.

Verstappen’s future with Red Bull is potentially at stake.

He batted away questions about whether he would quit Red Bull due the declining competitiveness of their car.

Aston Martin and Mercedes were also forced to swat away suggestions that they might sign Verstappen for 2026.

Next weekend’s F1 Miami Grand Prix is a return to where Norris won last year, to add intrigue to his drivers’ title battle with Verstappen.

This time it is Verstappen entering Miami needing to add a fresh complexion to the top of the championship.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

