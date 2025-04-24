Support grows for Sebastian Vettel to replace Helmut Marko at Red Bull

Johnny Herbert has backed Sebastian Vettel to take over from Helmut Marko.

During the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, Marko named Vettel as his dream successor.

“I think he would be the ideal successor candidate,” Marko told Sky Germany.

“But it is clear that at some point you can no longer do it, not least because of your age.

“Because those travel efforts are no small thing. Of course, it would be great if a guy like Sebastian could take over. You have the side of the junior programme.

“He’s already working with girls here in the go-karts in Saudi Arabia. And on the other side, of course, there’s the great strategic leadership of his Formula 1 team.”

Marko has played a key role within Red Bull since 2005, overseeing their young driver programme.

He is widely responsible for the likes of Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Verstappen coming through the programme.

At 81, Marko has admitted that he doesn’t know how long he has left in F1.

Given their close relationship, Marko will likely prolong his Red Bull career for as long as Verstappen is in the team.

Vettel return “good for F1”

Vettel called time on his racing career at the end of 2022 following two lacklustre years with Aston Martin.

Since then, Vettel has only made sporadic appearances in the paddock.

With a return to racing seemingly off the cards, Vettel could fill the void left by Marko when he decides to retire.

Herbert thinks that Vettel having a role within Red Bull would be a “great story.”

“This would be a great story if Sebastian Vettel replaced Helmut Marko and I think he would do a great job,” Herbert told Beste Online Casino Nederland. “But, it is a lot of travelling and a lot of commitment because it would mean being away from his young family. I hope he does [take] the job as it would be good for F1.

“For Marko, there’s always going to be a point where he may want to move or stop as he gets older. He clearly still loves the sport and loves to be involved. But, it will also stir the pot at what looks like an unsettled Red Bull.”