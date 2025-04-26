Aston Martin’s early impression of Adrian Newey: “He is always drawing on the whiteboard”

Adrian Newey left Red Bull after two decades to join the burgeoning Aston Martin team.

Adrian Newey and Fernando Alonso
Adrian Newey and Fernando Alonso
© XPB Images

Aston Martin has revealed how Adrian Newey is approaching the development of its 2026 Formula 1 car, providing a rare insight into his work ethic.

Newey started his new job as Aston Martin’s technical director in March and is focusing almost exclusively on designing a successor to the AMR25 for F1’s big regulation overhaul next year.

He brings with him an incredible wealth of experience, having designed championship-winning machinery for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull over the decades.

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell revealed that Newey is so devoted to his work that he is “always drawing on the whiteboard” in his office at Silverstone.

However, the 66-year-old also displays unconventional working habits, as he “doesn’t go to meetings” or “answer emails”.

“He’s a racing car designer. One of the best,” Cowell was quoted by AS.

“From day one we made sure we prepared his working environment, he came in and went to meetings about the new rules, about the concepts we had worked on.

“We explained the countdown to the first test and the first race. And we pointed out all the deadlines for submitting information for the production of this [2026] car.

“He went straight to work with engineers to do sketches on his drawing board. He’s in that design cycle to design fundamental parts of the car. Ninety per cent of the creation of a car is in the factory and that’s where we want Adrian.

“He has his office, everyone who walks past says that whenever they see him he’s always drawing on the whiteboard.

“Sure, he doesn’t go to meetings, he doesn’t answer emails, he’s just putting together a fast car and we all support that process.”

Team owner Lawrence Stroll has huge ambitions for Aston Martin, and 2026 will be an important season in the squad’s pursuit to become a frontrunner in F1.

Having invested heavily in its infrastructure, including an all-new factory and wind tunnel at Silverstone, Aston will beging receiving works engines from Honda next year.

Asked how confident he is about the team producing a competitive car next year, Cowell replied: “We have to work hard, the targets are complicated. The timescales are complicated.

“We are pushing, growing, implementing new tools and a very big organisation.

“But we are fighting very hard to have a fast car in 2026.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

NASCAR News
29m ago
New docuseries on NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt to air in May
Earnhardt
F1 News
52m ago
Aston Martin told to go ‘all out’ for Max Verstappen with Saudi backing
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
1h ago
FIM MotoGP Stewards announce red light penalty verdict for Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Spanish MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP News
1h ago
1134 days later, Yamaha “could not expect” Fabio Quartararo’s “impossible” Jerez MotoGP pole
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Le Mans News
1h ago
Porsche teases road-legal version of title-winning 963 hypercar
Porsche 963

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Under-the-radar F1 driver praised for "quietly executing business"
Isack Hadjar
MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo stuns to end Marc Marquez's 2025 pole streak
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Full Qualifying Results
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner branded “master politician” after latest Red Bull F1 claim
Christian Horner, Red Bull
MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Saturday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP