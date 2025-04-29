George Russell: I could have won two F1 titles if I arrived sooner at Mercedes

The Mercedes star on how his life could have panned out differently.

George Russell, Mercedes
George Russell, Mercedes
© XPB Images

George Russell believes he would be a two-time Formula 1 world champion had he raced for Mercedes during the previous rules cycle.

Russell graduated to F1 in 2019 after winning back-to-back titles in Formula 2 and Formula 3 with ART.

He spent three years learning the ropes at then-F1 minnow Williams before finally getting a plum seat at Mercedes, the team that had backed him since his early years in junior racing.

However, the Briton’s step up to Mercedes in 2022 coincided with a slump in the its performance, as it failed to exploit the new ground-effect regulations in the same way as Red Bull or McLaren.

Russell has still performed brilliantly with Silver Arrows, scoring three wins and outsourcing Lewis Hamilton in two of the three years they spent together as teammates.

But the 27-year-old feels he could have enjoyed a lot more success in F1 if he was part of Mercedes’ dominant era in late 2010s and early 2020s.

“Being teammates with a seven-time world champion for three years is not straightforward,” Russell told the Athletic.

“There was once a time that if you finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton in a championship or in a race, you’d win the race. Or, if you’d finish ahead of the championship, you’d win the championship.

“If my time was five years prior, you could argue I’d have two championships in my name.”

Hamilton left Mercedes with a year left on his contract to join Ferrari in 2025, making Russell the official leader of the Brackley-based team.

Russell has been joined by 18-year-old rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli, creating a fascinating dynamic within Mercedes.

But the Briton said having a new teammate in the garage has had no impact on his approach this year.

“I’m just going about my business, as I have been the last couple of years,” Russell said.

“I’m working with the same group of engineers, the same group of mechanics.

“Obviously, Lewis was such a large presence that you know that he’s not around. But on the day-to-day running of things, it is no different.

“I’m sat at my desk in front of my computer. I do my warm-up in my room, I jump in my race car, I put my helmet on. I want to control my own destiny first and foremost.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
7m ago
George Russell: I could have won two F1 titles if I arrived sooner at Mercedes
George Russell, Mercedes
F1 News
1h ago
Ralf Schumacher on Red Bull’s declining form: “Pierre Wache is no Adrian Newey”
Christian Horner and Pierre Wache
Le Mans News
1h ago
BMW always knew Dries Vanthoor would be rapid in an LMDh prototype
Dries Vanthoor, BMW
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jack Miller’s verdict on new Yamaha engine: “Pretty much what we've asked for”
Jack Miller
BSB News
2h ago
Danny Kent “confirms” Yamaha chassis progress at Oulton Park BSB test
Danny Kent, 2025 BSB Oulton Park Test. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
Joan Mir tries Aleix Espargaro’s Honda engine at Jerez MotoGP test
Joan Mir
F1 News
3h ago
“Oscar Piastri has got inside Lando Norris’ head”, claims Juan Pablo Montoya
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
NASCAR News
4h ago
RFK Racing reveals cause of Ryan Preece’s disqualification from Talladega NASCAR race
Race start
MotoGP News
4h ago
Marc Marquez reflects on Jerez mistake: “The first crash in a left corner”
Marc Marquez, bike damage, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia finds "two things that I think will help"
Francesco Bagnaia