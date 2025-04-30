Shaila-Ann Rao in shock FIA return as Mohammed Ben Sulayem advisor

Shaila-Ann Rao will complete a surprise return to F1’s governing body the FIA after being appointed as Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s presidential advisor.

Rao left her former role at the FIA as interim secretary general for motorsport less than six months after being appointed in 2022 after helping to oversee the period of transition after Ben Sulayem took office.

It will mark Rao’s third stint at the FIA, having previously served as the governing body’s legal director between 2016 and 2018 before moving to Mercedes as a general counsel and later special advisor to team principal Toto Wolff.

The FIA confirmed Rao will start her new position on 1 May and that she will advise Ben Sulayem on “regulatory and commercial matters related to the seven FIA world championships”.

“I am delighted to welcome back Shaila-Ann Rao to the FIA,” Ben Sulayem said.

“She has an exceptional record in global motor sport and will be a great asset to me and my team as we continue to improve the regulatory and commercial frameworks across all the FIA World Championships benefiting our drivers, teams and FIA Member Clubs.

“She will also advise me on matters related to all the FIA World Championship promoters.”

Rao said: “I am looking forward to advising the FIA President across the FIA World Championships and building on the significant progress that has already been made during his Presidential term strengthening the Championships’ regulatory and commercial frameworks.

“The FIA holds a unique place in global sport, and I am excited to support the FIA at this time and to help the FIA President deliver an even stronger future for motor sport.”

Rao was at centre of F1 cost cap row

Rao found herself at the centre of Red Bull’s F1 cost cap controversy after the team were penalised for breaching the $145m spending limit for 2021.

Red Bull expressed their worries that confidential information about breaches of the cost cap had been leaked to rival teams as early as the Singapore Grand Prix.

"The accusations made in Singapore were extremely upsetting for every single member of staff, all our partners, everyone involved within Red Bull," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

"Obviously, any form of leakage is hugely worrying. It's something that we expect to be followed up.”

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko said it was “strange” how the leaks had emerged, alluding to the involvement of Rao in overseeing the process

Rao’s previous links to Mercedes raised some concern from rival F1 teams but the FIA strenuously denied that any leaks over the cost cap came from within their organisation and said such insinuations were completely baseless.

In April 2023, the Telegraph reported that Rao wrote a letter accusing Ben Sulayem of sexist behaviour prior to her departure in December 2022.