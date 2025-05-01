Racing Bulls reveal striking pink livery for F1 Miami GP

Racing Bulls’ F1 cars will sport a striking pink one-off livery at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

The bold, vibrant design which will feature on Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar’s cars was officially unveiled to media including Crash.net at a beachside event in Miami on Wednesday evening.

Racing Bulls say the livery is inspired by the new Red Bull ‘Summer Edition White Peach’ flavour of the company’s energy drink.

Drivers Lawson, Hadjar, CEO Peter Bayer and team principal Laurent Mekies were all in attendance to showcase the one-of-a-kind livery for the VCARB O2 challenger.

Lawson and Hadjar will race in custom magenta race suits, while the same colours will feature on Racing Bulls’ team kit and in the garage throughout the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Racing Bulls also raced in a one-off livery at last year’s Miami Grand Prix.

“Miami holds a special place for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, it’s where we debuted our very first special livery as a team last year, which was a moment that set the tone for who we are: bold, creative and willing to push the boundaries,” Mekies said.

“Since that debut, we’ve continued to make waves with striking liveries in Singapore and Las Vegas, each one crafted in collaboration with our partners and met with real excitement from fans.

“The Red Bull Summer Edition livery is a celebration of everything Miami represents, and we are honoured to give wiiings to this new seasonal flavour.”

Racing Bulls

Olly Hughes, CMO Red Bull Technology, added: “This is a first for Red Bull as the first ever can-inspired livery to launch a brand-new flavour in the US.

“The Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach flavour is made for summer, so where better to bring this to life than Miami.

“Since last year’s Miami launch, VCARB has earnt an award-winning reputation for bold and distinctive designs that stand out on the grid and there’s no doubt this is another one to add to the list.”

Racing Bulls will be aiming to continue their points-scoring form this weekend in Miami after Hadjar finished 10th last time out in Saudi Arabia.

The Faenza-based squad are eighth in the constructors’ championship on eight points, two adrift of Aston Martin and two clear of both Alpine and Sauber.