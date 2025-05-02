Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet reveal name of their new baby

Red Bull Formula 1 star Max Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet have announced the birth of their first child.

Verstappen and Piquet have christened the girl Lily after she was born.

The couple shared the news in a joint post on Instagram, with the caption: “Welcome to the world, sweet Lily.

"Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much.”

Verstappen skipped the media day on the eve of the Miami Grand Prix to attend an important milestone in his life.

This is the first time Verstappen has become a father, although he already takes care of Penelope, Piquet’s daughter from a previous relationship with ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

Verstappen has been dating model and columnist Piquet since 2021. She is the daughter of ex-F1 star Nelson Piquet.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's daughter

The four-time world champion didn’t get much time to spend with his newborn baby, with his private jet leaving France on Thursday afternoon and arriving in Miami late in the day.

He is contesting this weekend’s Miami GP, which serves as the sixth round of the 2025 F1 season.

The 27-year-old sits third in the drivers standings after a victory in the Japanese GP, just points behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen is now only the second father on the F1 grid after Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg, whose daughter was born in 2021.