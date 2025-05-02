Jenson Button lauds Max Verstappen for ‘manhandling’ Red Bull in F1 title battle

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button has praised Max Verstappen for his performances this season, stating that he’s “stepped it up” amid McLaren’s threat in the title race.

Verstappen sits third in the F1 drivers’ championship after five rounds in 2025, 12 points behind Oscar Piastri.

While McLaren have comfortably had the fastest car this year, Verstappen has continued to perform at his best.

This was most notable at the Japanese Grand Prix, where Verstappen snatched pole position off the McLarens before winning the race.

Verstappen was also in contention for the race victory at Saudi Arabia, but a five-second time penalty from an incident on the opening lap cost him against Piastri.

Reflecting on the season so far, Button pointed out Verstappen’s performance at Suzuka as the standout moment of 2025 so far.

“For me, the moment that stands out is Max Verstappen’s qualifying lap at Suzuka,” Button said on Sky’s F1 coverage ahead of FP1 in Miami. “I know, oh it’s Max Verstappen. He’s been winning world championships for years.

“For me, this year, he’s stepped it up. He doesn’t have the best car, far from it, but he’s able to still drag something out of it.

“To get that pole position around a track like Suzuka where you need to be brave was very, very impressive.”

‘Another level’ for Verstappen in 2025

In Verstappen’s 2024 title-winning campaign, he won seven of the opening 10 races.

Due to Red Bull's decline in form mid-season, he could only win two more races in the remaining part of the year.

Despite Red Bull’s lack of performance relative to McLaren and Ferrari, Verstappen held on to the championship lead.

Button believes Verstappen’s “game has risen” again in 2025 due to McLaren’s strong start to the year.

“I think he’s had to. Suddenly, he’s got some proper competition in McLaren - Oscar and Lando,” Button explained.

“So, yeah. He’s had to. His game has risen and it’s impressive to see.

“For me, watching it from a driver’s point of view, seeing him manhandle the Red Bull around Suzuka was very impressive.”