2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Miami Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri sets the pace in the sole practice session at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.128s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m27.484s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m27.558s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m27.678s
|5
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m27.955s
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m27.968s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m28.058s
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.155s
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m28.227s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m28.243s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m28.374s
|12
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m28.391s
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.556s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m28.573s
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m28.771s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m28.996s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m29.084s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m29.179s
|19
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m29.357s
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.362s
Oscar Piastri sets pace in FP1
The championship leader took top spot in the closing stages of FP1 as the field switched onto soft tyres.
Piastri posted a 1m21.128s to end up 0.356 seconds faster than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
New father Max Verstappen was third-quickest in his upgraded Red Bull as he ended up four-tenths off the pace.
The Williams pair of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon were an encouraging fourth and fifth.
Isack Hadjar put his pink Racing Bulls car sixth, ahead of George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli.
The Mercedes duo were the only drivers inside the top-10 who did not set their best lap times on soft.
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso completed the top-10.
McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton were only 12th and 13th quickest but were not able to complete a soft tyre run after Ollie Bearman spun into the barriers, causing a late red flag.