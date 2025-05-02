2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Miami Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri
McLaren's Oscar Piastri sets the pace in the sole practice session at the F1 Miami Grand Prix. 

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m27.128s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m27.484s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m27.558s
4Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m27.678s
5Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m27.955s
6Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m27.968s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m28.058s
8Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.155s
9Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m28.227s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m28.243s
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m28.374s
12Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m28.391s
13Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.556s
14Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m28.573s
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m28.771s
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m28.996s
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m29.084s
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m29.179s
19Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m29.357s
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.362s

Oscar Piastri sets pace in FP1 

The championship leader took top spot in the closing stages of FP1 as the field switched onto soft tyres. 

Piastri posted a 1m21.128s to end up 0.356 seconds faster than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. 

New father Max Verstappen was third-quickest in his upgraded Red Bull as he ended up four-tenths off the pace. 

The Williams pair of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon were an encouraging fourth and fifth. 

Isack Hadjar put his pink Racing Bulls car sixth, ahead of George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli.

The Mercedes duo were the only drivers inside the top-10 who did not set their best lap times on soft. 

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso completed the top-10. 

McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton were only 12th and 13th quickest but were not able to complete a soft tyre run after Ollie Bearman spun into the barriers, causing a late red flag. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

