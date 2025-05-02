2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

McLaren's Oscar Piastri sets the pace in the sole practice session at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m27.128s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m27.484s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m27.558s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m27.678s 5 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m27.955s 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m27.968s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m28.058s 8 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m28.155s 9 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m28.227s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m28.243s 11 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m28.374s 12 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m28.391s 13 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m28.556s 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m28.573s 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m28.771s 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m28.996s 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m29.084s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m29.179s 19 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m29.357s 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m29.362s

Oscar Piastri sets pace in FP1

The championship leader took top spot in the closing stages of FP1 as the field switched onto soft tyres.

Piastri posted a 1m21.128s to end up 0.356 seconds faster than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

New father Max Verstappen was third-quickest in his upgraded Red Bull as he ended up four-tenths off the pace.

The Williams pair of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon were an encouraging fourth and fifth.

Isack Hadjar put his pink Racing Bulls car sixth, ahead of George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli.

The Mercedes duo were the only drivers inside the top-10 who did not set their best lap times on soft.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso completed the top-10.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton were only 12th and 13th quickest but were not able to complete a soft tyre run after Ollie Bearman spun into the barriers, causing a late red flag.