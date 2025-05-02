Max Verstappen’s first words after birth of baby daughter

Max Verstappen speaks about becoming a father after arriving at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has spoken for the first time about his early experience of being a father following his late arrival at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion, who is seeking a fifth successive drivers’ title this year, confirmed on Friday morning that he had become a father after his partner Kelly Piquet gave birth to a baby girl named Lily.

Verstappen skipped media day in order to spend more time with his family before jetting in to Miami and making his first appearance of the weekend on Friday.

"Luckily, I got to spend a few days with them when she was born," Verstappen told ESPN following his arrival.

“You never really know what to expect, but it's been very enjoyable, and for sure very special.”

Speaking about Piquet’s six-year old daughter from a previous relationship with ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, Verstappen said: "I'm kind of a bonus dad already. I have seen her grow up since she was one year old.”

The 27-year-old Dutchman said his sleep schedule had not been too disrupted ahead of the sixth round of the 2025 season.

"Sleep has been good so far for me,” Verstappen said. “Knowing I would be late arriving for Miami, we were in the middle of the time zones, so already I have slept eight hours. It's been good.”

Will being a father slow Verstappen down?

Verstappen has now joined Nico Hulkenberg in being the only active F1 drivers who are fathers.

The Sauber driver was asked on Thursday if drivers become slower after becoming parents, to which he responded: "I mean, judge for yourself - look at the stats and what happens.

"Everyone is obviously different, but personally, I don't feel that's the case.

"I feel once we step in the car - visor down, go out - even for me, I tend to forget what goes on outside because we're just so focused and so driven to perform and maximise.

"I just personally feel it's added benefit because it's giving me so much outside of work and outside of being in Formula 1. So I would even say it's kind of been helpful for me, if anything."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
“Overthinking” theory put forward for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari woes
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
36m ago
Jenson Button lauds Max Verstappen for ‘manhandling’ Red Bull in F1 title battle
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci: “It’s very difficult to find rear traction” at Italian WorldSBK
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Results
1h ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen’s first words after birth of baby daughter
Max Verstappen

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, fastest in Italian WorldSBK FP2: “My riding style doesn’t suit Cremona”
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: Nicolo Bulega “very strong” at Italian WorldSBK, but fighting him possible
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Explained: How Red Bull’s revised floor will improve key RB21 flaw
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
3h ago
Alvaro Bautista crashes three times in Italian WorldSBK practice: “Not my best Friday”
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1
3h ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Max Verstappen