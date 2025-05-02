Max Verstappen’s first words after birth of baby daughter

Max Verstappen has spoken for the first time about his early experience of being a father following his late arrival at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion, who is seeking a fifth successive drivers’ title this year, confirmed on Friday morning that he had become a father after his partner Kelly Piquet gave birth to a baby girl named Lily.

Verstappen skipped media day in order to spend more time with his family before jetting in to Miami and making his first appearance of the weekend on Friday.

"Luckily, I got to spend a few days with them when she was born," Verstappen told ESPN following his arrival.

“You never really know what to expect, but it's been very enjoyable, and for sure very special.”

Speaking about Piquet’s six-year old daughter from a previous relationship with ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, Verstappen said: "I'm kind of a bonus dad already. I have seen her grow up since she was one year old.”

The 27-year-old Dutchman said his sleep schedule had not been too disrupted ahead of the sixth round of the 2025 season.

"Sleep has been good so far for me,” Verstappen said. “Knowing I would be late arriving for Miami, we were in the middle of the time zones, so already I have slept eight hours. It's been good.”

Will being a father slow Verstappen down?

Verstappen has now joined Nico Hulkenberg in being the only active F1 drivers who are fathers.

The Sauber driver was asked on Thursday if drivers become slower after becoming parents, to which he responded: "I mean, judge for yourself - look at the stats and what happens.

"Everyone is obviously different, but personally, I don't feel that's the case.

"I feel once we step in the car - visor down, go out - even for me, I tend to forget what goes on outside because we're just so focused and so driven to perform and maximise.

"I just personally feel it's added benefit because it's giving me so much outside of work and outside of being in Formula 1. So I would even say it's kind of been helpful for me, if anything."