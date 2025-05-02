Max Verstappen highlights major Red Bull weakness: ‘You need to be realistic’

“It’s not where I want to be but you also need to be realistic with the limitations we have at the moment. It was still quite close.”

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen cited Red Bull’s major weakness in low-speed corners to explain why he could not compete for pole position in F1 sprint qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix.

Despite excelling in the high-speed section at the start of the lap, the reigning world champion was unable to maintain this speed, ultimately settling for fourth on the grid.

Verstappen had taken provisional pole in SQ3 but was eclipsed by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli and the two McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri, ahead of Lando Norris.

Sprint qualifying was a familiar story for Verstappen and Red Bull, who continue to lack overall pace relative to McLaren.

Reflecting on sprint qualifying in Miami, Verstappen said: “I think what we also did in Q3 was good. The tyres were holding on quite well. Unfortunately, already from FP1, I was struggling with a lot of understeer in the car.

“Around here with all these low-speed corners you lose quite a bit of lap time. You can see in the first sector we’re quite competitive as that’s where the few high speed corners are but as soon as you get to the low speed you lack quite a bit of grip. P4 is alright.

“It’s not where I want to be but you also need to be realistic with the limitations we have at the moment. It was still quite close.”

Max Verstappen predicts “it will be tough with the heat”

Despite Red Bull’s inconsistencies this season, Verstappen remains firmly in the 2025 F1 title race.

After five rounds, Verstappen is just 12 points behind Piastri at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship.

Verstappen remains the only non-Red Bull winner so far this year, coming out on top at Suzuka after a legendary pole position lap.

Red Bull introduced a significant floor upgrade for this weekend, and further developments are expected for the European season, which starts in two weeks at Imola.

Regarding Red Bull’s chances in the sprint - and for the remainder of the weekend - Verstappen expects it will be “tough” due to the hotter conditions.

“Honestly, it’s very difficult to say in a sprint weekend because there’s no real proper data or long runs because you don’t know what others are doing with fuel loads and stuff,” Verstappen added.

“Just going off with my own feelings and also how I felt balance-wise with the car, it will be tough with the heat. Like I said, we know our limitations so we just need to try and make the best of it.” 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli did not see record-breaking F1 pole coming
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
2h ago
Max Verstappen highlights major Red Bull weakness: ‘You need to be realistic’
Max Verstappen
F1 News
2h ago
Jack Doohan fumes at Alpine for SQ1 exit as F1 future rumours swirl again
Jack Doohan
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s worrying “lacking the speed” verdict after Miami sprint qualifying
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Miami GP with Antonelli on pole
Kimi Antonelli starts the Miami GP sprint from pole

More News

F1 Results
3h ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Kimi Antonelli
F1
4h ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - As it happened
Isack Hadjar
F1 News
5h ago
Christian Horner's 'gene' quip about Max Verstappen becoming a dad
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner
F1 News
5h ago
“Overthinking” theory put forward for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari woes
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
6h ago
Jenson Button lauds Max Verstappen for ‘manhandling’ Red Bull in F1 title battle
Max Verstappen