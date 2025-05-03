Zak Brown would rather Max Verstappen stay at Red Bull than join Mercedes

McLaren boss Zak Brown says he would prefer if Max Verstappen stayed at Red Bull on the onset of new regulations in Formula 1 next year than jump ship to Mercedes.

Verstappen is understood to have an exit clause in his contract with Red Bull that would allow him to leave the team before the deal expires at the end of the 2028 season.

Red Bull’s declining form in F1, as well as the loss of key staff members including Adrian Newey, have been identified as key reasons that could tempt him to leave the team with which he has won four championships on the trot.

But McLaren chief Brown has a vested interest in Verstappen continuing at Red Bull, as he fears the Dutchman could form a potent combination with a resurgent Mercedes team in 2026.

"If you ask me now and if I look at the current situation, I would rather see Max driving at Red Bull than at Mercedes," Brown told De Telegraaf.

F1 is set for one of its biggest rules shake-ups next year, with both the chassis and the engine regulations set to be overhauled.

The new rules necessitate a 50-50 split between the power generated from the internal combustion engine and the hybrid motor - and getting this formula right could give a manufacturer a lasting advantage in the new era.

Mercedes is widely believed to be in the best position with the development of its 2026 F1 power unit, which McLaren will also receive as its customer team.

Red Bull, on the other hand, faces a major challenge in developing an in-house for the first time - although it has roped in Ford’s expertise for designing and building the MGU.

As such, Brown feels McLaren would have a stronger chance of continuing its winning streak in F1 if Verstappen stays put at Red Bull next year.

"What I can say is that I have an incredible amount of confidence in Mercedes,” he said. “I look at their track record as an engine supplier and their body language."

All manufacturers recently convened in Bahrain to discuss the 2026 regulations, amid widespread fears about the impact of the introduction of new power units on the competitiveness of the field.

Mercedes has been the most hesitant towards making any late changes to the rules, suggesting that it is confident in its ability to build a competitive engine.

“There are a lot of parties who want the engine regulations to be changed recently,” said Brown. “If you think you are competitive, you don’t want to change anything.”

“At Mercedes, I see that they seem very comfortable. Just like we are now about the upcoming rule changes in Barcelona [regarding flexi wings]. But that doesn’t mean we are sitting back.”