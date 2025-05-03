Charles Leclerc will miss the F1 sprint race in Miami after crashing out on his way to the grid.

With the rain falling heavily in Miami, Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari on the long straight in the middle part of the lap.

Leclerc was effectively a passenger as he seemed to aquaplane while running on the intermediate tyres.

With the damage too severe to the right-hand side of his Ferrari, Leclerc was forced to stop his car, meaning he will be unable to take part in the sprint race.

After the crash, Ferrari posted on their social media account: "Not the way we wanted to start the day A soaking track has caught Charles Leclerc out on his way to the grid, and slides into the wall."

While teammate Lewis Hamilton made it onto the grid ahead of the sprint race in one piece, the seven-time world champion questioned Ferrari's decision to put him on the intermediates, when full wets, would have been a safer choice.

Leclerc was set to start the sprint race from sixth on the grid, having qualified just over three-tenths behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

It was ultimately another disappointing qualifying session for Ferrari.

Ferrari continue to have the fourth-fastest car in F1, trailing McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes.

Ferrari will have to pin their hopes on Hamilton performing in conditions he's often excelled in over the years, with the start of the sprint race in Miami set to be wet.