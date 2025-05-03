George Russell offers blunt verdict on Miami struggles: “Not been clicking for me”

George Russell delivered an honest assessment following a challenging qualifying session at the Miami Grand Prix, admitting that nothing seemed to be clicking for him on track.

Russell qualified fifth in Miami, just under two-tenths away from pole-sitter Max Verstappen.

It was the first time this season that Russell had been out-qualified by teammate Kimi Antonelli.

The Italian has enjoyed a fine weekend, storming to pole in sprint qualifying.

A pit lane incident with Verstappen ruined Antonelli’s sprint race, as Red Bull released the Dutchman into the path of the Mercedes.

However, Antonelli bounced back to qualify third for the grand prix, just behind Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Reflecting on his own qualifying, Russell conceded that he’s been “really struggling” this weekend.

“I’ve been really struggling today, to be honest. This whole weekend has just not been clicking for me,” Russell said after qualifying.

“Quali’s been a real strength of mine this season, but clearly whatever’s been working so well this year for me, it does not work here in Miami. And Kimi’s been doing a great job.

“For me, worst quali of the year, but it could have been worse. I was really surprised to be this close to pole position because it felt really bad out there.

“I didn’t feel confident in myself and I knew I couldn’t drive to my potential because I didn’t have the confidence. Days like this, it’s sort of damage limitation – so P5 was a good thing all things considered.”

Russell has “taken a step backwards”

Along with Verstappen, Russell has been one of F1’s most consistent performers in 2025.

His strong run of results means he's fourth in the drivers’ standings, just 26 points behind Piastri.

Russell elaborated on why he has been struggling this weekend: “It’s how you drive always puts the tyres in a slightly different window. And clearly Kimi, from lap one this weekend, he’s been really on it.

“He’s been exceptionally fast, doing an amazing job – and for myself, I’ve taken a step backwards, so you know what’s worked for me for these first five races did not work here in Miami.

“With sprint races, when you start on the back foot, it’s a bit difficult to turn it around and that was the case. I was always struggling a lot in that middle sector, sector two – the front end was just not coming to me.

“Pirelli increased the pressures last night which compounded the issue, and we know that out of the top four teams we’re probably the worst in keeping the temperature out of the tyres.

“It’s so close out there on a single lap, but I unfortunately expect that gap to extend tomorrow.”