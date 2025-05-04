Cadillac reveal the truth after claims that Sergio Perez has put pen to paper

Reports that Sergio Perez has already signed a deal to drive for Cadillac have been shot down by the team.

Cadillac, backed by General Motors, are set to become the 11th team on the Formula 1 grid from 2026 onwards, and will later become their own power unit supplier.

The addition of two extra race seats has turned heads in the paddock, particularly for those in desperate need of a drive.

Perez, who was axed by Red Bull after a disappointing 2024, has no F1 drive this year but has been heavily linked to joining the new project.

US-based team Cadillac enjoyed their launch event on Saturday at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

It was rife with rumours that they would announce their driver line-up, and that it would include Perez.

Have Cadillac make an F1 driver signing yet?

But team principal Graeme Lowdon shook his head when asked by The Athletic if the team had signed any driver yet.

Lowdon added: “The reality is that we’ve got lots of parallel tracks that all need to come together for the first race in 2026, and yes, of course, selecting the drivers is part of that.

“But we’re in kind of in an interesting situation, timing wise, because we’re out with synchronization with the other teams.

“We haven’t got drivers sat there saying, ‘Well, I might go to this team’.

“Every (other) seat is full. We’ve got two and it turns out everybody wants to drive a Cadillac.

“That’s the one thing that I have learned. My phone has become very busy.

“And so, to some extent, we’re looking at everything we need to do.

“One of the key things we need to do is build the car for the drivers to actually race.”

Lowdon admitted there are between six and 10 drivers on Cadillac’s radar for 2026.

They have been strongly rumoured to signing an American driver, given they are a US team.

IndyCar driver Colton Herta or Formula 2 talent Zak Crawford has therefore cropped up in conversation.

Lowdon said: “We want to hire drivers on merit, but we assess them on lots of different things and we’re in a good position — where we can take our time a little bit to do that.”