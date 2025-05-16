Lando Norris not fooled by McLaren’s advantage at Imola: ‘They always catch up’

“FP2 we always look good, we always look better than everyone and then we get to qualifying and they catch up.”

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris is refusing to get carried away by McLaren’s dominant start to the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri and Norris finished 1-2 in both Friday practice sessions at Imola, continuing their impressive start to the 2025 F1 season.

McLaren have won five of the opening six races and will be the team to beat again this weekend.

Last time out in Miami, the two McLarens finished over 30 seconds ahead of George Russell in third, with the hotter track temperatures playing into the strengths of the MCL39.

While conditions are cooler at Imola, McLaren’s advantage is still significant.

Without a mistake in the final sector - and then traffic into the final corner - Piastri was on course to top the session by around 0.2s.

However, a common trend throughout this year is that McLaren’s advantage diminishes in qualifying relative to practice.

Reflecting on Friday at Imola, Norris expects McLaren’s rivals to close in as the weekend progresses.

“I think pretty happy today,” Norris said. “A difficult track to just get in the rhythm of things. It’s fast. This is a track all about timing and getting everything perfect, which is not easy to do when you’re going at the speeds that we do.

“Therefore a fun day, we made some improvements and hopefully some more to come for tomorrow.

“I’m sure he [Piastri’s] going to find things too. FP2 we always look good, we always look better than everyone and then we get to qualifying and they catch up. So I don’t think we are in a comfortable place, we still have work to do.

“Alpine were quick, they have always been quick here. I’m sure Red Bull will catch up and Mercedes will be on it just when they turn their engines up. So nothing to be comfortable by. But I think a productive Friday.”

Piastri echoes Norris

Dirty air is more prominent in 2025 due to the maturity of the regulations and cars producing more downforce, so there’s a greater emphasis on qualifying.

Piastri conceded that while beating Norris in qualifying is important, there will likely be external competition for pole position.

“Yes. I mean Saturday has been very important pretty much everywhere this year,” Piastri explained.

“Imola, I think regardless of what the rest of the year looks like, qualifying means a lot. That is going to be important.

“At the moment I don’t think it’s just Lando and I. There’s a few others will join us in the fight tomorrow. So we will have to keep our heads down and try and find a bit more.” 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari brake problems have been “a big issue all year”
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Pressure fear for Fred Vasseur as Ferrari Tifosi flock to see Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur
F1 News
3h ago
Flavio Briatore undermines Alpine’s five-race claim for Franco Colapinto: ‘No set limit’
Flavio Briatore
WSBK News
3h ago
Staying out of trouble the key for Alvaro Bautista on “strange” Czech WorldSBK Friday
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
4h ago
Pierre Gasly suffers F1 car damage after ‘very sad’ rabbit strike
Pierre Gasly

More News

WSBK Feature
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP move delay? Ducati close to two rider contracts?
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista
F1 News
4h ago
Lando Norris not fooled by McLaren’s advantage at Imola: ‘They always catch up’
Lando Norris
F1 News
4h ago
Frustrated Max Verstappen pinpoints where Red Bull need to improve
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega has “pain more or less everywhere” after huge Czech WorldSBK crash
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
5h ago
2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Practice Results
Glenn Irwin, BSB, Donington Park, 2025