George Russell admits ‘dead slow’ Mercedes need fix for fundamental weakness

George Russell laments Mercedes' race-day struggles after slumping to a disappointing P7 at Imola.

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell admits Mercedes need solutions to resolve the biggest weakness plaguing their 2025 F1 car after a difficult Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Briton was unable to convert a brilliant qualifying lap for third on the grid into another podium finish after losing out on strategy and lacking race pace as he slipped to seventh in Sunday’s 63-lap race at Imola.

A disappointing afternoon for Mercedes was compounded by Bologna native Kimi Antonelli being forced to retire from his first home F1 race after encountering a throttle issue.

Hot races have proved to be Mercedes’ Achilles’ heel so far this year and Russell acknowledged the team have a fundamental problem with their W16 that needs addressing to avoid similar struggles down the line.

"We were just dead slow,” Russell bemoaned after the race.

"The trends are pretty clear. When it's hot, we're slow. When it's cold, we're quick, That was the same last year.

"We've been doing everything with the setup to try and find solutions, but there's clearly something more fundamental in the car.

"It's not the first race for this season where we've been slower than Ferrari, even slower or the same pace as Williams, but we've just somehow managed to get a result out of it on these occasions.

"But today we were very lucky to finish P7 in all honesty.”

The ‘most challenging Sunday’ Russell can remember

Russell, who has lost ground in the championship battle after claiming four podiums across the opening six races of the season, said it is imperative that Mercedes find a cure.

"I wouldn't say we are running out of ideas to solve the tyres, but as I said, it's sort of baked into the car,” he explained.

"You look at Ferrari a few years ago, they used to be mega quick in qualifying and slow in the race. Now they've kind of done a U-turn, and they also don't really understand why that is.

"So we need to find a better compromise, especially ahead of the next race. We're approaching summer and it doesn't really bode well for us. We need to think quick."

Russell went on to label the race as Mercedes’ “most challenging Sunday we’ve had in as long as I can remember” in a post on social media. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
11s ago
Five winners and five losers from F1's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Hamilton took his best result for Ferrari in a Grand Prix
IndyCar News
43m ago
Massive Scott McLaughlin crash ruins Indy 500 pole chance
Scott McLaughlin
WSBK News
1h ago
Alvaro Bautista Czech WorldSBK crash a “racing accident” - Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega put “everything on the table” to beat Toprak Razgatlioglu at Czech WorldSBK
Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
George Russell admits ‘dead slow’ Mercedes need fix for fundamental weakness
George Russell

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli explains cause of DNF at Imola - and why he was “wasting energy”
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
2h ago
Furious Charles Leclerc drops f-bomb after Alex Albon clash
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari boss is brutally honest about shortcomings for Lewis Hamilton’s car
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton points out ‘calm’ team radio in subtle riposte to critics
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
3h ago
Clear verdict on Jack Miller’s 2026 prospects delivered by Pramac Yamaha
Jack Miller