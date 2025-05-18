Kimi Antonelli explains cause of DNF at Imola - and why he was “wasting energy”

Source of Mercedes driver's DNF pinpointed after Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli saw his first home F1 grand prix grind to a premature end.

Antonelli failed to finish the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, when his car came to a halt on Lap 46 out of 63, while running in 10th.

A throttle issue was the cause of his DNF, Antonelli confirmed.

But the F1 rookie was still able to look back with pride at a scrap with Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, whose Mercedes seat he inherited.

“Definitely. We were in a DRS train,” Antonelli said.

“We lacked top speed. I always a bit weak going down the straights.

“It was a good stint trying to keep him behind.

“On the medium, as soon as I put the tyres on, after a couple of laps I started to have a throttle issue.

“I was on the straight, losing power. The sensor was going crazy.

“I don’t know, without the problem, if the pace would have been better.

“I need to work on my driving and see where I can improve.

“I need to improve race pace especially in hot temperature. “When it’s cold, the pace is good, it’s much better. And, for me, it’s easier to manage the tyre.

“I need to work on it, when it’s hot.”

Kimi Antonelli: "I didn't take enough time for myself"

Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Teenager Antonelli is from Bologna, up the road from the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

He started the Imola weekend surrounded by his schoolmates, having invited them to their local F1 grand prix.

At just 18, it was a reminder that Antonelli is balancing racing with his exams.

However, bringing along his friends was questioned by Jacques Villeneuve.

Antonelli, after his first F1 experience on home soil, has now admitted that his focus was swayed from the enormity of the event.

“Definitely this weekend was good learning,” the Mercedes talent said.
“On my side, I didn’t manage everything well.

“I didn’t take enough time for myself on most occasions. That hurt me for this weekend.

“I was wasting energy. It affected the performance in the car.

“On that side, it was a really good lesson. Especially ahead of Monza.”

The F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza comes later in the year, a second attempt for Antonelli to impress his countrymen.

Last year at Monza, Antonelli crashed in a high-profile FP1 run-out for Mercedes as part of their young driver programme.

He will be aiming for significantly better luck in 2025, after his career has skyrocketed into a F1 race seat.

Italy is the only nation, apart from the United States, with two grands prix this year.

However, Imola and Las Vegas are the races whose contracts with Formula 1 expire this year.

Vegas, a new showpiece for the whole sport, is assured of its continuation but there are fears for Imola.

With Madrid confirmed for an F1 debut in 2026, and the presence in the USA greater than ever, it is possible than Imola will fall away from the calendar next year.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
55s ago
Five winners and five losers from F1's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Hamilton took his best result for Ferrari in a Grand Prix
IndyCar News
42m ago
Massive Scott McLaughlin crash ruins Indy 500 pole chance
Scott McLaughlin
WSBK News
1h ago
Alvaro Bautista Czech WorldSBK crash a “racing accident” - Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega put “everything on the table” to beat Toprak Razgatlioglu at Czech WorldSBK
Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
George Russell admits ‘dead slow’ Mercedes need fix for fundamental weakness
George Russell

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli explains cause of DNF at Imola - and why he was “wasting energy”
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
2h ago
Furious Charles Leclerc drops f-bomb after Alex Albon clash
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari boss is brutally honest about shortcomings for Lewis Hamilton’s car
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton points out ‘calm’ team radio in subtle riposte to critics
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
3h ago
Clear verdict on Jack Miller’s 2026 prospects delivered by Pramac Yamaha
Jack Miller