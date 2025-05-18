Kimi Antonelli explains cause of DNF at Imola - and why he was “wasting energy”

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli saw his first home F1 grand prix grind to a premature end.

Antonelli failed to finish the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, when his car came to a halt on Lap 46 out of 63, while running in 10th.

A throttle issue was the cause of his DNF, Antonelli confirmed.

But the F1 rookie was still able to look back with pride at a scrap with Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, whose Mercedes seat he inherited.

“Definitely. We were in a DRS train,” Antonelli said.

“We lacked top speed. I always a bit weak going down the straights.

“It was a good stint trying to keep him behind.

“On the medium, as soon as I put the tyres on, after a couple of laps I started to have a throttle issue.

“I was on the straight, losing power. The sensor was going crazy.

“I don’t know, without the problem, if the pace would have been better.

“I need to work on my driving and see where I can improve.

“I need to improve race pace especially in hot temperature. “When it’s cold, the pace is good, it’s much better. And, for me, it’s easier to manage the tyre.

“I need to work on it, when it’s hot.”

Kimi Antonelli: "I didn't take enough time for myself"

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Teenager Antonelli is from Bologna, up the road from the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

He started the Imola weekend surrounded by his schoolmates, having invited them to their local F1 grand prix.

At just 18, it was a reminder that Antonelli is balancing racing with his exams.

However, bringing along his friends was questioned by Jacques Villeneuve.

Antonelli, after his first F1 experience on home soil, has now admitted that his focus was swayed from the enormity of the event.

“Definitely this weekend was good learning,” the Mercedes talent said.

“On my side, I didn’t manage everything well.

“I didn’t take enough time for myself on most occasions. That hurt me for this weekend.

“I was wasting energy. It affected the performance in the car.

“On that side, it was a really good lesson. Especially ahead of Monza.”

The F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza comes later in the year, a second attempt for Antonelli to impress his countrymen.

Last year at Monza, Antonelli crashed in a high-profile FP1 run-out for Mercedes as part of their young driver programme.

He will be aiming for significantly better luck in 2025, after his career has skyrocketed into a F1 race seat.

Italy is the only nation, apart from the United States, with two grands prix this year.

However, Imola and Las Vegas are the races whose contracts with Formula 1 expire this year.

Vegas, a new showpiece for the whole sport, is assured of its continuation but there are fears for Imola.

With Madrid confirmed for an F1 debut in 2026, and the presence in the USA greater than ever, it is possible than Imola will fall away from the calendar next year.