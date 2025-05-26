Midfield F1 star slammed for being “predictably nowhere” in Monaco GP

Former F1 team manager Peter Windsor has taken aim at Lance Stroll for being “predictably nowhere” during the Monaco Grand Prix.

It was a tough weekend for Stroll, who failed to make it out of Q1 for Aston Martin.

The Canadian was hit with two grid penalties for impeding ahead of the race, meaning he was always set for a difficult Sunday in the principality.

Stroll pitted early, but the tactics used by Racing Bulls and then Williams didn’t work in his favour.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the race, Windsor was unimpressed by Stroll’s performance on a weekend where Adrian Newey was present trackside for Aston Martin for the first time.

“It was also a bad weekend for Aston Martin even though Alonso did that heroic job in qualifying,” Windsor said.

“He was running pretty well, would have been comfortably in the points, but stopped out on the circuit with a blown Mercedes engine in the Aston Martin.

“Lance Stroll was predictably nowhere as ever in all that traffic stuff as well.

“So, not a good weekend for Aston Martin in front of Adrian Newey, who was there as I say all weekend on parade.”

Stroll reflects on tough Monaco weekend

While it was another difficult weekend for Stroll, he has scored 100 per cent of Aston Martin’s points in 2025.

Stroll made the most of a chaotic Australian GP to come away with sixth.

Similarly, in China, the double disqualification for Ferrari promoted Stroll to ninth.

Teammate Fernando Alonso has been desperately unlucky.

The two-time world champion was on course for his first points of the year but was forced to retire due to a power unit issue.

“It’s Monaco, so when you have a tough Saturday, you know Sunday will always be a challenge,” Stroll reflected.

“It was always going to be tricky starting from the back of the grid and it was not an exciting race with very few opportunities that could help us gain more positions today.

“We now turn the page and focus on Barcelona in a week’s time.”

