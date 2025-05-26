Mohammed Ben Sulayem would support Carlos Sainz Sr’s bid for FIA presidency

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he would be happy if Carlos Sainz Sr stands against him in the next elections in December.

Two-time WRC champion Sainz Sr is considering running for the FIA president and taking on a role in running the sport after spending more than four decades competing as a rally driver in both the short and long-distance format.

The Spaniard is so far the only driver to show interest in standing in the next elections against incumbent Bel Sulayem, who took over the reins from Jean Todt in 2021.

While Sainz Sr’s potential bid has already received widespread support from senior figures in motorsport, Ben Sulayem said he would have no qualms if the 63-year-old puts forward his name in the next presidential elections.

"Let him stand. That is democracy," he told Reuters.

Ben Sulayem aiming for second term

Ben Sulayem also confirmed that he will stand for a second four-year term at the FIA from 2025 to 2029 after speaking to other members of motorsport’s governing body.

The Emirati said he was satisfied with what he has achieved at the FIA so far and wants to build on the work he has put in since 2021.

"I feel having three years in a complex federation like the FIA is not enough,” he said.

"Do I need more time? Yes. Has it been easy? Never. Has it been enjoyable? Sometimes.

"So, I am going (to stand). I consulted with most of the members. I speak to them."

“[I want to] keep growing motorsport. To make the FIA stronger and stronger. This is my ambition and that's what I will do.".

FIA returned to profit for the first time in five years in the financial year 2024-25, reporting an operating result of €4.7m.

FIA’s biggest asset is Formula 1, the commercial rights of which have been leased out to Liberty Media.

F1 generates more than three billion dollars in revenue every year and is a highly profitable business.

"Raw deals have been given to the FIA. It doesn't make sense to me that one [Formula One] driver and one team principal make more money than all of the FIA, and the FIA owns the championship. Is that fair?," said Ben Sulayem.

Bel Sulayem’s time at the FIA has been marred by a number of controversies, with people both within the federation and outside unhappy with some of his style of governance.

Several key staff members left the FIA in recent years due to their apparent displeasure at Ben Sulayem’s way of working, including sporting director Steve Nielsen, single-seater technical director Tim Goss and CEO Natalie Robyn.

Its deputy president for sport Robert Reid also resigned in April due to what he described as a “fundamental breakdown in governance standards within motorsport's global governing body”.

The only positive change was the return of former senior executive Shaila-Ann Rao, who has rejoined as an advisor to Ben Sulayem.

Speaking about the recent reshuffle in staff, Ben Sulayem said: “I cleaned up the FIA house.

"Honest people are there. My back is not anymore with knives in it.

"All of this negativity; 'Oh, he's unpredictable, he's very controversial'. I am the last one who cares what they [the critics and media] do, what they say. To me, it is always about the [FIA] members.

"But I am more than happy. Maybe I am doing something that irritates them."