Oscar Piastri brushes off flexi-wing rule impact on McLaren after pole

Oscar Piastri denies flexi-wing clampdown had any impact on McLaren's F1 competitiveness.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri has brushed off suggestions that a new FIA technical directive on front wing flexing had any impact on McLaren’s performance at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

The F1 world championship leader produced a stunning lap in qualifying to beat McLaren teammate and direct title rival Lando Norris to pole at Barcelona by 0.209 seconds. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was third-quickest, 0.302s slower than Piastri.

McLaren’s advantage suggests that more stringent load tests to clampdown on front wing flexing had no effect on the reigning world champions. The likes of Red Bull and Ferrari pushed for the changes in the hope it would peg McLaren back.

Asked if the technical directive had posed any challenges for McLaren, Piastri replied: “Erm… No. Not because of the technical directive, no.

“Every weekend we’ve gone to there’s been things to fine-tune but we had the same problems as usual. It was nothing new.”

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said the technical directive ended up being “quite immaterial”.

"The Technical Directive was a big talking point. It was quite immaterial. It was always going to be minor when you look at the numbers,” Stella told Sky Sports F1.

"It entertained to have this kind of debate but our simulations said everything was very small. We weren't concerned from this point of view.”

Piastri delighted to be back on pole

Piastri secured his fourth pole of the season with the biggest margin of 2025 so far - a week after he was outperformed by Norris in Monaco. 

“It was pretty good. I think sector one in particular felt quite strong and half way through sector two,” Piastri said of his final Q3 lap. 

“The back-end of the lap was a little bit tricker and I actually lost a little bit of time. I think here if you use up your tyres in the first half of the lap the second half becomes very tough.

“I knew I had some corners to tidy up in the first half of the lap, which I felt like I did a good job of. Maybe I just got too excited for the second half of the lap. I don’t know, it wouldn’t be the first time.

“Maybe it was just a lack of talent in the second half. I think when you push the tyres like that and get everything out of them, there's probably a bit of a price to pay because the last sector the corners are so slow and so long.

“If I was to do it again maybe I’d tweak it slightly but I don’t really care now.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Fernando Alonso admits Aston Martin’s upgrade success ‘relieves the pressure’
Fernando Alonso
F1 News
11m ago
Lando Norris’s “cheeky” tow in Spanish GP qualifying explained
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
F1 News
33m ago
Lando Norris left to rue mistakes as “pace was there” to take Barcelona F1 pole
Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
36m ago
‘Waste of money’ - Lewis Hamilton scolds F1’s flexi-wing clampdown
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
38m ago
Max Verstappen jokes he’ll go ‘three-wide for the pictures’ on Lap 1 in Spanish GP
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc takes "full responsibility” as F1 qualifying run plan backfires
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
F1 News
1h ago
George Russell reveals bold car changes to cure F1 race pace woes
George Russell
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro urges Honda test plan changes to improve MotoGP wildcard races
Aleix Espargaro, Honda test team, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri brushes off flexi-wing rule impact on McLaren after pole
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris criticised for ‘overdriving’ after Spanish GP qualifying loss to Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris