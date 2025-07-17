Jenson Button thinks Mercedes should drop Kimi Antonelli to make way for Max Verstappen

Jenson Button believes Mercedes would be better off dropping Kimi Antonelli from its Formula 1 line-up next year, rather than George Russell, should it decide to poach Max Verstappen from Red Bull.

Verstappen has once again been linked to Mercedes in recent weeks amid Red Bull’s struggles during the first half of the 2025 season.

Although the Dutchman is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, his position in the championship at the summer break could allow him to activate an exit clause and terminate his deal early.

Initially, it was expected that Russell would be the one to lose his seat if Mercedes pursued Verstappen, especially as he has yet to be offered a new contract for 2026. Antonelli's place was widely viewed as secure, given he is being seen as a future star of Mercedes's F1 programme.

However, 2009 F1 champion Button believes it would be wrong for Mercedes to part ways with Russell, not just because of his strong performances alongside Lewis Hamilton over their three seasons together, but also for the leadership role he has played this year.

Despite the W16 being far from the most competitive car on the grid, Russell claimed victory in Canada and secured four other podium finishes in the opening 12 races of the season.

“It's a tough one on George, because George is at the top of his game,” Button said on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X.

“I think he's been so competitive. When you see what he did against Lewis [Hamilton] in the last few years, he is World Championship material.

“So, to replace Max with him, it just seems like a strange move. I know they've got the young Kimi Antonelli, who's 18, who could be a future star. But we still don't know that.

“Whereas George is there, he is good, and you need two very competitive drivers with this new era of the sport. Next year, obviously lots of regulation changes, car change, engine change. So, for me, George and Max would be a better line-up.”

Verstappen and Russell have shared a tense relationship both on and off track, which could spark friction at Mercedes if they were to become teammates.

Asked whether such a partnership could work, Button said: “I would love to see it!”

Where could Antonelli go if Mercedes drops him?

It’s highly unlikely that Mercedes would completely part ways with Antonelli, given it has nurtured him from his early years in racing.

The team’s eagerness to sign the Italian youngster stemmed in part from its regret over missing out on Verstappen nearly a decade ago.

In the past, Mercedes had the option to place its junior drivers with its engine customers, most notably Williams. Russell, for example, spent three seasons at the Grove-based outfit before being promoted to partner Hamilton in 2022.

However, Williams now harbours far greater ambitions than it did just a few years ago, and already has long-term contracts in place with two proven drivers: Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

That leaves Mercedes with limited options to secure Antonelli a place elsewhere on the grid, should it choose to accommodate Verstappen in 2026.

Jenson Button on Max Verstappen's future

Mercedes is effectively stuck in a holding pattern until Verstappen makes up his mind about his future in F1. Red Bull’s surprise sacking of Christian Horner after the British Grand Prix has added another layer of uncertainty, and it remains unclear how that might affect Verstappen’s decision.

Button believes Verstappen now finds himself in a dilemma, as leaving a team built entirely around him comes with major risks.

“It's a tricky one for Max, because he's in a position where he's doing so well with Red Bull – they've given him so much over the years,” said Button.

“They've designed this car around him, and he's extremely good at it. Nobody can match him in that car.

“They're so far off him. I mean, him qualifying third or fourth, and them qualifying 18th. If he goes to Mercedes, it's a different thing altogether. You know, that car is not going to be designed around him. So, is it going to work for him? I don't know.

“I mean, the best in the world should be able to make that work for him.”