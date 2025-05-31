Fernando Alonso admits Aston Martin’s upgrade success ‘relieves the pressure’

Fernando Alonso says Aston Martin’s recent upgrade package marks a “significant step forward” and has eased pressure on the team after a difficult start to the F1 season.

Aston Martin have endured a difficult start to the 2025 F1 season.

While Lance Stroll was able to secure 14 points in the opening two races, Aston Martin were one of the slowest teams in the first part of the season.

An upgrade introduced at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has seen Aston Martin move up the pecking order, even if they’ve not been able to score points.

Remarkably, Alonso hasn’t got off the mark yet in 2025.

Poor strategy cost Alonso and Stroll points at Imola.

Alonso was on course for a top eight finish in Monte Carlo before an engine issue.

With Adrian Newey joining the team for this year and Lawrence Stroll, team owner, investing heavily, expectations are high for the Silverstone-based outfit.

Speaking after qualifying 10th for his home race in Barcelona, Alonso spoke positively about Aston Martin’s recent progress.

“It relieves a little bit of pressure from the shoulders,” Alonso told media in Barcelona, where Crash.net are in the paddock.

“The Imola package was a step forward but we didn’t know how much. We were coming to Barcelona to answer that question and I think the answer is positive.

“The answer is that it’s a significant step forward and the car can be in the fight for Q3s at least on a normal race track, and that’s obviously a different story than pre-Miami.”

It looked like Alonso was going to qualify higher than 10th.

After his initial run in Q3, Alonso was in the top five before dropping the order.

Like Charles Leclerc, Alonso had just one set of tyres remaining for the final part of qualifying.

“There was not much more in it,” Alonso added. “When you’re into Q3 in a very short lap within one tenth you can be seventh or 10th. Unfortunately, we’re the third of that. Happy. The whole weekend we’ve been in the top 10 positions. Inall of the practice sessions and in qualifying as well.

“This was a real test for us because I think at Imola we used the medium tyres. In Monaco, it’s such a special place. Barcelona - the truth will come out in Barcelona and the truth is we’ve made the car better since Imola. We cannot forget where we came from.

“In Miami, we were probably the 10th fastest team. We finished 20 seconds behind Sauber in the race so definitely some steps in the right direction.”