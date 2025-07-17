Yuki Tsunoda reveals he's “two steps behind” Max Verstappen on upgrades amid struggles

“Currently, I’m two steps behind in terms of the package compared to Max, so that will for sure help for the next race.”

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda says he’s “two steps behind” Max Verstappen on upgrades, citing the gap as a major factor in his recent struggles in F1 2025.

Since being promoted to Red Bull ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, Tsunoda has scored points on just three occasions.

Tsunoda also dropped behind Liam Lawson - the driver he replaced - following the Austrian Grand Prix.

Like his predecessors, Tsunoda has consistently underperformed and struggled to get to grips with the RB20.

Unlike Sergio Perez, Tsunoda hasn’t enjoyed the luxury of driving a car capable of winning races comfortably.

Tsunoda finished last of the classified finishers at the British Grand Prix after picking up a 10-second time penalty for colliding with Yuki Tsunoda.

Even Verstappen struggled for pace at Silverstone as Red Bull’s setup gamble didn’t pay off.

Tsunoda hasn’t been on par with Verstappen in terms of upgrades.

He will be given all the new parts at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The only disadvantage for Tsunoda is that it’s a sprint weekend, and he will have only 60 minutes of practice to get up to speed.

“At least I’m going to have upgrades next weekend,” Tsunoda said.

“Currently, I’m two steps behind in terms of the package compared to Max, so that will for sure help for the next race.

“At the same time, it’s going to be a sprint weekend.

“So the only time I can adjust with the floor will be [during] one free practice, but I’ll do my best.”

Tsunoda fighting for F1 future

It seems unlikely that Yuki Tsunoda will retain his Red Bull seat.

Red Bull have been impressed with Isack Hadjar’s performances at RB.

They also have Arvid Lindblad in their junior academy, who looks destined to make his F1 debut next year.

Tsunoda’s only chance of being on the grid next year is either making a remarkable turnaround with Red Bull or moving to Cadillac.

However, Cadillac seem to be more interested in Sergio Perez or Valtteri Bottas as their lead driver.

