Max Verstappen left walking F1 race ban tightrope after Spanish GP penalty

Max Verstappen is just one penalty point away from being banned from a Formula 1 race after his controversial collision with George Russell in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Reigning four-time F1 champion Verstappen was initially handed a 10-second time penalty for hitting Mercedes’ George Russell at Turn 5 in the final laps of the race in Barcelona.

But following a thorough investigation in the aftermath of the incident, the stewards have also imposed three penalty points on the Red Bull driver's license, taking his total from the last one year to 11.

Any driver who crosses the 12-point threshold over a 12-month period is banned for the following race, leaving Verstappen to walk a tightrope in the coming weeks.

The Dutchman picked up two penalty points at last year’s Austrian GP for causing a collision with McLaren rival Lando Norris. Those two penalty points will lapse on 30th June following F1’s next two races in Canada (15 June) and Austria (29 June).

Max Verstappen’s penalty points list

Two points: Expire 30th June 2025. Causing a collision with Lando Norris at the 2024 Austrian GP.

Two points: Expire 27th October 2025. Forcing Lando Norris off track at the 2024 Mexico City GP.

One point: Expires 1st November 2025. Driving under minimum VSC delta time in the 2024 Brazilian GP Sprint race.

One point: Expires 1st December 2025. Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying for the 2024 Qatar GP.

Two points: Expire 8th December 2025. Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri during the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP.

What happened between Max Verstappen and George Russell?

Verstappen and Russell initially clashed at Turn 1, resulting in Verstappen running wide and taking the service road before rejoining the track ahead of the Briton.

At this point, Red Bull was under the impression that Verstappen had gained an advantage by going off track and instructed him to let Russell through to avoid any penalty.

An investigation by the stewards later cleared Verstappen, meaning there was no need for Red Bull to intervene.

Verstappen was visibly angry with Red Bull’s message and seemed unwilling to hand back the position, but he did slow down under braking for Turn 5 just a few laps from the finish.

However, just as Russell was about to complete the pass on him, Verstappen sped back up again and hit the Mercedes driver into the left-hander, prompting the latter to question if that move was on purpose.

Verstappen eventually let Russell through into Turn 5 and crossed the finish line in fifth, before being demoted to 10th in the final reckoning.

Full stewards verdict on Max Verstappen and George Russell’s Spanish GP clash

The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, and in-car video evidence.

From the radio communications, it was clear that the driver of Car 1 was asked by his team to ‘give the position back’ to Car 63 for what they perceived to be an earlier breach by Car 1 for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage (in fact, we had later determined that we would take no further action in relation to that incident).

The driver of Car 1 was clearly unhappy with his team’s request to give the position back. At the approach to Turn 5, Car 1 significantly reduced its speed thereby appearing to allow Car 63 to overtake. However, after Car 63 got ahead of Car 1 at the entry of Turn 5, Car 1 suddenly accelerated and collided with Car 63.

The collision was undoubtedly caused by the actions of Car 1. We therefore imposed a 10 second time penalty on Car 1.