Helmut Marko avoids addressing Max Verstappen clash but hints at “frustration”

Helmut Marko reflects on a chaotic race for Max Verstappen at the Spanish Grand Prix

Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko didn’t address Max Verstappen's controversial incident with George Russell at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix but alluded to “a certain frustration” that clouded the four-time world champion.

The main talking point from Sunday’s race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was Verstappen’s seemingly deliberate collision with Russell.

The race turned on its head after the Safety Car because Verstappen was forced to run on the hard tyres.

Red Bull elected to put Verstappen on a three-stop strategy, which meant he had run out of softs.

On the hards, Verstappen was left vulnerable and immediately overtaken by Charles Leclerc, Russell tried to overtake but forced Verstappen off at Turn 1.

Verstappen kept the position by going off track, leading Red Bull to incorrectly tell their star driver to let Russell through.

This led to the moment of controversy where Verstappen collided with Russell at Turn 5.

Speaking to Sky Germany after the race, Marko didn’t directly reference the incident.

“I would say he was driving in front for a long time, and then because of this tyre choice,” Marko said.

“But as I said, we had nothing else and didn’t know that this tyre would be so bad in the warm-up phase. There was a certain frustration and that expressed itself in the driving style.”

Marko admits hard tyre was “wrong”

The timing of the Safety Car meant Red Bull were in a tricky position.

They could have kept Verstappen out on worn softs and given him track position over the McLarens.

Instead, they put him on the unfancied hard tyre, which no team used in the 66-lap race.

The hard tyre had difficulties warming up, causing Verstappen to have a huge oversteer moment on the exit of the final corner.

This cost him third to Leclerc after they briefly touched on the start-finish straight.

“We realised we had to take a risk to have any chance at all,” Marko explained.

“And that was the three-stop. Unfortunately, the safety car got in the way at the end.

“We only had the hard tyre left and that was definitely the wrong tyre. That tyre was especially bad during warm-up.

“And we saw Max’s evasive manoeuvre [after the restart]. But that’s how it goes: if you take a risk, it can also go the other way.

“Max obviously saw that he had no grip because of the bad tyre and he almost lost control. And then there was the situation with Leclerc. I don’t want to go into details about this either.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR Results
8m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Monday June 2)
Davey Todd
F1 News
31m ago
McLaren verdict on Oscar Piastri v Lando Norris intra-team F1 battle
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
F1 News
1h ago
Helmut Marko avoids addressing Max Verstappen clash but hints at “frustration”
Helmut Marko
MotoGP News
1h ago
Luca Marini "has left intensive care", could return to Italy "within ten days"
Luca Marini
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin: “Before the summer, I will do a MotoGP test”
Jorge Martin, Aprilia All Stars

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen admits “frustration” but move on George Russell “not right”
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
F1 News
1h ago
Damon Hill weighs in on Max Verstappen-George Russell clash: ‘Over the top, as usual’
Damon Hill and Max Verstappen
NASCAR News
1h ago
NASCAR in talks to increase engine power before end of 2025 season
NASCAR Cup Series
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez sets firm sights on Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP record
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
2h ago
F1 analyst brands Max Verstappen’s contact with George Russell as “intentional”
George Russell and Max Verstappen