F1’s under-the-radar overachievers point to huge pitstop change

Sauber boss Jonathan Wheatley has explained the subtle tweaks behind major F1 improvement.

The much-maligned team were bottom of the constructors’ championship last year, and waited until the 23rd grand prix for their first point.

But now with ex-Red Bull chief Wheatley as their team principal there are obvious signs of growth.

Nico Hulkenberg’s brilliant P5 finish last weekend at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix, from 15th on the grid, was their best result since Valtteri Bottas three years ago at Imola.

Hulkenberg even overtook Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton to underline his incredible drive.

Wheatley also noted how their pitstops - which blighted them last season - have become quicker.

“As a team we performed at the highest level,” Wheatley told the F1 Nation podcast in Barcelona.

“I was so impressed with our communication, conversations with the factory, the strategies, the car had pace across both tyre types. Nico has a point to prove after qualifying!

“It’s great to be motor racing again and to be genuinely competitive.

“I thought we had a pretty solid car in qualifying, both drivers were capable of getting into Q2. Nico just didn’t do that. To do that at this track? It’s an aero track. It’s hugely encouraging.

“It delivered what our tools said it would. I sit here tonight like we’re on the right track.

“I’ve been here eight weeks and done seven races, like your feet don’t touch the ground!

“I’ve tried to listen to people and understand how we’ve got here.

“I am starting to get a good feel for what we can do. We have changed a few things about how we communicate. I feel that we’re in the right direction.

“Pit stops are a manifestation of team spirit. So, to do a 2.1s pit stop… I am very proud.

“It was strange to see us chasing two Ferraris!”

More F1 joy for Sauber predicted as new package looms

Bortoleto, Hulkenberg

Sauber named a new-look driver partnership this season, pairing veteran Hulkenberg with rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.

Brazilian journalist Julianne Cerasoli provided insight into Bortoleto: “He is loving the car. He says it is much better in traffic which was a problem in the first few races.

“They have a lot more usable downforce. They went to make the car more drivable, not to add more downforce. It is more predictable.

“Think about Sauber - they went through a very difficult year, moving from Sauber to Audi management.

“Their last package, at the end of 2024, worked well when Guanyu Zhou got points.

“They are coming from very low positions but they were a bit better, in the mix for Q1 and some Q2s.

“This package [in Spain] worked and they will have another before the summer break so it’s looking good for them.”

Jesús Balseiro added to the F1 Nation podcast: “Normally you see good results from the midfield teams and there are Safety Cars, rain or crashes.

“The thing we have in mind is Hulkenberg overtaking Hamilton in a Ferrari!

“It’s exciting to see the cars at the end of the grid doing good results.

“Everybody believes that Barcelona is a reference track. They did really good so they can have a good summer.”