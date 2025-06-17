George Russell shocked to be “so close” to McLaren duo in F1 title race

George Russell assesses the F1 title battle following his win at the Canadian Grand Prix

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell is surprised to be “so close” to McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the 2025 F1 drivers’ standings following the Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell stormed to his and Mercedes’ first win of the season in Canada on Sunday.

He controlled the race from pole position to take his first F1 victory since Las Vegas last year.

Russell is now 40 points behind Norris, who sits a further 22 points adrift from Piastri in the 2025 F1 title race.

Speaking after his triumph in Montreal, Russell expected to be further away in the standings, given McLaren have “the most dominant car” this season.

”I mean, to be honest, I don’t really know how Max and I are so close to those two because they clearly have the most dominant car,” Russell said

“I think the two of us have been very consistent and getting the maximum result from our packages week in, week out. But I can’t imagine them to continue throwing away points in the manner they’re doing.

“Of course, we hope that continues to be the case, but I don’t foresee us getting in the championship fight through pure pace as Lando did last year. We’ll only be there if results like today continue or things like today continue to happen.”

George Russell “not concerned” about contract situation

Despite his spectacular form, Russell is still without a contract for next year.

Mercedes have yet to renew Russell for 2026.

While Toto Wolff has insisted he wants to keep Russell at the team, nothing has yet been agreed.

Russell has recently been linked with Aston Martin, with rumours swirling across the Canadian GP weekend.

Regardless, Russell is convinced he will be on the grid in 2026.

” It doesn’t hurt! It doesn’t hurt at all. But, you know, as I’ve said many times, I’m not concerned at all about next year,” Russell added.

“I know I’m going to be on the grid next year. I feel that I’m driving better than ever. I still feel I’ve got more in the tank. I feel ready to fight for a world championship, and I think results like today, results like Bahrain this year when we got half a chance of a good result, we’re there to take it.

“And I’m pretty relaxed. Just enjoying the moment, enjoying my racing, and just taking it week by week.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

